Stormzy Announces Donation Of £10 Million Over Next 10 Years To Fight Racial Inequality

Rapper Stormzy and his company pledged £10 million over the next ten years to organisations fighting for racial equality and social justice. Stormzy and his company released a statement regarding the same. This came right after the protests in the US and UK to favour the black community after George Floyd’s death.

The statement said, “'The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin.” He further added, “I'm lucky enough to be in the position I'm in and I've heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying 'If the country's so racist how have you become a success?!' and I reject that with this: I am not the UK's shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard.”

Furthermore, in the statement, he said there are millions of people who belong to the Black Community. Therefore, all Black people have to fight against the odds of the racist system stacked against the Black community. In the end, the statement said, “Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it.”

Stormzy's donation will support organisations, charities, and movements involved in tackling racial inequality, justice reform, and black empowerment in the UK. He said that further information on the pledge would be released in due course and urged others to also pledge to support similar causes. The British rapper Stormzy has always stood against racism and supported the people of the Black community. In 2018, Stormzy announced he would fund two black British students to go to the University of Cambridge and subsequently funded two more.

George Floyd's tragic death has taken the world by storm and people have been coming out to show their support for the African-American community with posts on social media as well as in-person on streets. Many celebrities have also joined the protest and have been supporting the campaign. The protest has reportedly been going on for more than ten days now.

About George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, on May 26, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis on unspecified charges. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd being subdued for several minutes by a police officer.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. In the viral video, the 46-year-old can be seen repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe'. He was pronounced dead the same day. George Floyd's death triggered protests in various parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio, and Colorado.

