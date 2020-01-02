Sunidhi Chauhan's Best Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

The ace singer, Sunidhi Chauhan has completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The talented singer has given Bollywood several hit songs and continues to treat fans with many more melodious tracks. Sunidhi began her singing career when she participated in Meri Awaz Suno (1996) which was one of the first reality shows of India. She won the contest making herself prominent in the industry. She made her singing debut at the age of 13 and has won multiple awards which also include the prestigious Dadashaheb Phalke Awards 2014 for the song 'Kamli' from Dhoom 3. Here are a few Sunidhi Chauhan regional songs that must add to your playlist.

Kaande Pohe (Sanai Choughade):

This is an amazing Marathi song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan along with other well-known singers Avdhoot Gupte. The song features Shreyas Talpade and Sai Tamhankar. The movie revolves around the life of Sayee and orphan, born and bought by her sister Urmila and her husband Shrikant. The song Kaande Pohe, a new way of matrimonial search, turns out to be the answer to Sayee's problems. Aditya, a prospective groom, is ready to marry her, but a thunderous revelation sends shock waves through everyone.

Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo (title track):

Colors Marathi’s prime-time serial ‘Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo’ has made headlines for its unique subject and title. Another addition that bought the serial to limelight is the title track of the daily soap is sung by a popular Hindi singer Sunidhi Chauhan. The speciality of Kunku Tikli Tattoo’s title track is, that the words have the essence of the show's storyline. The song also features a dance performance by the female leads.

Atu Itu (Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu):

Atu Itu is a Telugu song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan from the movie Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. The song features Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The music is given by Ilaiyaraaja. Sunidhi was also nominated for the Filmfare Best Playback singer Telugu Awards for this song in 2012.

