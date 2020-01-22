Jennifer Lopez Steps Out To Bask In Some NYC Energy; Receives A Pleasant Surprise

Jennifer Lopez was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in Hustlers. Ever since she first introduced herself to us, Jennifer Lopez has remained one of the biggest icons in Hollywood. Just when one would think that what else could you possibly add to JLo’s multi-functional hat, the pop singer and actor is making her Coach debut.

Jennifer Lopez is basking in NYC energy

Jennifer Lopez recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her sun-bathing day. Well, she was actually shooting for her upcoming campaign with Coach. She looked dapper in the upcoming Coach Spring collection.

In the first picture, Jennifer Lopez is seen happily facing the sun as she wears a sweater with American singer, Barbra Streisand’s face on the front. She is seen in a pink leather skirt and holding several sling bags from the collection. In the second picture, Jennifer Lopez is wearing a red, leather trench coat as she poses for the camera.

In the caption, Jennifer Lopez said that she “loved shooting” for her first-ever Coach campaign. She even went on to say that New York City has a particular energy that always inspires people. She even said that she is also currently “soaking up” all the NYC energy.

Check out Jennifer Lopez’s post here:

Soon after Jennifer Lopez uploaded her picture, she was met with a sweet surprise. Barbra Streisand herself reposted JLo’s pictures on her social media. She even hilariously captioned the picture saying “nice to see you wearing my face!”. She even exclaimed that she loved the pictures as well. Further pictures from Jennifer Lopez’s Coach campaign was released on social media.

Check out Jennifer Lopez’s pictures from the Coach campaign:

