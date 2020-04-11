Taher Shah’s New Song 'Farishta' Is A Cringe-fest, But Where Is Taher Shah?

Taher Shah’s singing might have given rise to cringe-worthy memes and several witty reactions in the past, but the Eye to Eye singer continues to be unfazed by popular opinion. Today, his latest, Farishta: Children Are The Angels of The Earth has hit the charts.

Taher Shah, who was last chugged into a spiral of jokes after the release of his song Angel, strikes again with a new song Farishta. While netizens are taken aback with this, Taher Shah’s new song describes the ‘Angels of the Earth’.

Watch the new song of 'the king love' Taher Shah

Taher Shah's Farishta appears to be a throwback to 90s animation

The video showcases the journey of a child aka 'mankind's angel' as he experiences different wonders the world has to offer. The lyrics seem to be a direct translation of his other popular song Mankind's Angel.

Farishta to be "humanity's answer" to coronavirus?

In conversation with an online news daily, Taher Shah had mentioned that his next song would be humanity's answer to coronavirus pandemic. The singer went on to remind fans that life would "go back to normal" soon, and his song would help with just that.

However, the video itself has no direct references to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The lyrics imply joy and happiness, with the child wandering from garden to garden, their journey meant to symbolise one's search for happiness.

First reactions

For the light-hearted, this might be another reason to find the funny in the video. Netizens' reactions suggest that even though his unique video song is a step up in cringe from Eye to Eye and Angel, it still manages to keep you hooked until the very end. The middle-aged, burly haired man considers singing as a ‘serious career’ as per his past interviews.

Taher Shah had earlier said that his ‘cult following’ is a ‘blessing’; netizens are still trying to make up their mind about whether to laugh this off, or take it as an affront as compared to his past "cult classics".

What can you expect from Taher Shah's new song?

Just when viewers thought that they could forget the vibrant purple robe from Angel, Taher Shah has taken the looks of the video song a notch up with his son’s barely recognisable animated version. Moreover, the trying-to-be monumental and heavenly graphics of the song might just push you to take a break from social media.

The song, Farishta will definitely drive your attention off the coronavirus scare if not actually talking about the pandemic as Shah had revealed earlier. The Pakistani singer manages to convey one point in his eccentric video, ‘children are the angel of the earth!’ and it is just right.

