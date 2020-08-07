Taylor Swift Admits Revealing Name Of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Daughter In New Song

In a country radio interview, Taylor Swift confirmed that she had revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third child, Betty, in her recent music album, Folklore. Adding to the same, Taylor Swift confirmed that she named the key characters after Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children after seeking the couple’s permission. Taylor Swift’s eagle-eyed fans had first noticed the resemblance and were convinced that the singer had named the characters Betty and James after Blake and Ryan’s children.

Taylor speaks about the song

However, this is not the first time Taylor Swift has used the names of couple’s children in her songs. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s eldest daughter was previously seen in Swift's hit single, Gorgeous, in 2017. Speaking about her song, Taylor Swift remarked that song is made from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy. The singer added that she has always loved that she gets to slip into different identities and she can sing from other people's perspectives while making songs.

Folklore

Considering Taylor Swift’s website selling the album in a large array of physical configurations, the singer’s Folklore has hit high notes at the Billboard music chart. The album has come out in eight CD versions and is made of 16 songs, with a bonus track for the deluxe editions, which was being sold only for a week. If the reports are to be believed, Taylor Swift wrote and co-produced nearly 11 songs in her album. On July 24, Taylor Swift released a new song called Cardigan, which is cinematographed by Rodrigo Prieto. Taylor Swift took to her social media handles to speak about the safety measure taken while shooting for Cardigan.

Taylor's last concert:

Taylor Swift's much-awaited concert City of Lover is now streaming on Disney Plus for the 'Swifties' to watch amid lockdown. Recently, the streaming giant took to its Twitter handle to share the news with its followers and confirmed that the show would be available for a limited time. The event, which was filmed in September at the L'Olympia theatre in Paris, sees Swift performing songs from her album, Lover, in front of a huge crowd, who reportedly flew in from more than 37 countries to witness Swift's magic. The list of songs reportedly includes The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Me!, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, Love Story, Red, Style and Shake It Off.

