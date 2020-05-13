Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss' Complete Friendship Timeline; Read Details

Taylor Swift, one of the most renowned musical artists, has a lot of famous friendships and her friends have often been considered to the members of Taylor Swift 'squad'. Selena Gomez, Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Abigail Anderson Lucier are some of her closet members who are still a part of her ''squad''. Taylor Swift became close friends with Karlie Kloss through Vicotria Secret's Fashion Show. Here is a brief friendship timeline of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss:

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss friendship timeline

Taylor Swift's friendship with Karlie Kloss began in 2012, with Swift's Vogue cover interview. During the interview, when the actor spotted pictures of Karlie Kloss, she expressed her love for her. Kloss read about it and tweeted.

Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :) — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 17, 2012

ALSO READ | How Taylor Swift Managed To Garner The Most Influential Artist Of The Decade Tag?

The two later became friends and they were publically spotted in 2013. Swift performed at the Victoria fashion show and there Kloss walked the runway. The two shared an adorable moment together when Taylor Swift was singing, I Knew You Were Trouble. The two even shared a memorable moment at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's World Records That Prove Her Wealth And Talent; Read To Know More

Late the two went on for a bestie road trip in 2014. Kloss documented some of there best moments had shared it over Instagram. And later Karlie and Taylor shared some adorable getting-ready-together moments. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift’s Family Life And The Beginning Of Her Music Career; Read All About It Here!

Taylor and Kloss, in October 2014, were spotted sitting next to each other and having beers while watching Knicks game. The same year, in December, Taylor Swift performed at Victoria Secret's Fashion Show, singing some of her superhits from 1989.

Taylor Swift takes Karlie Kloss to the Knicks game in NYC |... http://t.co/gWulwxgkKC; #Beer pic.twitter.com/mqsXC4uWID — MouthfulOfchris (@WomenDrinkBeer) November 1, 2014

ALSO READ | How Taylor Swift Managed To Garner The Most Influential Artist Of The Decade Tag?

The two appeared on Vogue together. Kloss even made an appearance in Taylor Swift's, Bad Blood. Then, in 2016, the two enjoyed visiting the Coachella. Later in July 2016, she even shared a picture of them at Fourth of July parties.

Karlie wished Taylor on her birthday, in 2016 as well as 2017, by sharing some of their most adorable moments together. And in recent years, in 2018, Kloss attended Swift's Reputation Tour. As of lately, the two haven't been spotted together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.