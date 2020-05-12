Taylor Swift's World Records That Prove Her Wealth And Talent; Read To Know More

Tylor Swift is one of the most loved pop stars to have a huge fan base around the world. With her powerful high pitch notes and relatable lyrics, Taylor Swift has broken quite a few Guinness World Records. Here is a look at six of her records that are considered phenomenal for a pop artist.

Guinness World Records of Taylor Swift

1. Highest annual earnings for a celebrity

According to a leading international finance magazine, Taylor Swift earned $185 million between June 2018 and June 2019. Her earnings remarkably increased due to the Reputation stadium concert of 2018 which falls amongst the highest-grossing tours of the US. She also became the highest-earning celebrity overall with this world record.

2. Fastest-selling digital album in the USA by a female artist

Taylor Swift’s album Speak Now sold a huge number of digital records in November 2010. In the second week of the month, she sold 278,000 digital downloads which imprinted her name in the Guinness World Records. The date is considered as November 13, 2010.

3. Youngest album of the year winner at the Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift became the youngest female artist to win Grammy Awards in 2010. She won the award for her album Fearless while she was just 20 years and 49 days old. Currently, Billie Eilish holds this record as she was just 18 years and 39 days old when she won the award in 2020.

4. The only artist in US chart history to have seven singles debut in the top 10 of the hot 100

Previously, Mariah Carey held the records with five singles in the year 1998. Taylor Swift managed to get seven of her singles in the top 10 of the US Hot 100. These singles were Jump, Fearless, Jump Then Fall, Today Was A Fairytale, Mine, Speak Now, and Back To December.

5. Highest earning couple in Hollywood

Pop star Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris together make the highest-earning couple of Hollywood. They together made around $146 million between June 2014 and June 2015. She contributed a whopping $80 million to it according to a famous portal.

6. Most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart

Taylor Swift has lasted the longest on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart which is followed by many people around the world. Her name lasted on the list for 36 weeks when recorded on June 22, 2019, by the Guinness World Records. Drake and The Weeknd follow with 31 and 15 weeks each.

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

