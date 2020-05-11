Taylor Swift’s Family Life And The Beginning Of Her Music Career; Read All About It Here!

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singers and songwriters. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Having sold more than 50 million albums, including 37 million in the US, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician. At age 14, Swift became the youngest artist signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house and, at age 15, she signed her first record deal. However, fans must not be aware of Taylor Swift’s family life and how did she start her career. Read ahead to know more-

Taylor Swift’s family life and the beginning of her career

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania. Her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, was a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch and her mother, Andrea Gardner Swift, was a homemaker who had worked as a mutual fund marketing executive. Swift, who has said she has Scottish heritage, was named after the singer-songwriter James Taylor. She has a younger brother named Austin Kingsley Swift, who is now an actor.

When Swift was about 12 years old, computer repairman and local musician Ronnie Cremer taught her to play the guitar. He helped with her first efforts as a songwriter, leading to her writing Lucky You. In 2003, Swift and her parents started working with New York-based music manager Dan Dymtrow. With his help, she modelled for Abercrombie & Fitch as part of their Rising Stars campaign, had an original song included on a Maybelline compilation CD, and attended meetings with major record labels. After performing original songs at an RCA Records showcase, Taylor Swift was given an artist development deal and began making frequent trips to Nashville with her mother.

To help Taylor break into country music, her father transferred to Merrill Lynch's Nashville office when she was 14, and the family relocated to a lakefront house in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Swift attended Hendersonville High School but after two years transferred to the Aaron Academy, which through homeschooling could accommodate her touring schedule. Taylor graduated a year early.

In Nashville, she worked with experienced Music Row songwriters such as Troy Verges, Brett Beavers, Brett James, Mac McAnally, and the Warren Brothers, and formed a lasting work relationship with Liz Rose. They began meeting for two-hour writing sessions every Tuesday afternoon after school. Soon, Taylor Swift was signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house.

