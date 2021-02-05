Fan Art Featuring Taylor Swift As Superhero Dazzler From X-Men Goes Viral; Fans React

An X-Men fan has reimagined Taylor Swift as the superhero Dazzler in his latest artwork. This artwork is now receiving love from fans online. Dazzler made a cameo in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and it was rumoured that Taylor Swift was offered the role of the superhero who loves music. Find out more details about this story below.

Taylor Swift as X-Men’s Dazzler goes viral

Taylor Swift is one of the most loved singers of this generation. Apart from being a singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift is also an actor. She was last seen in the musical film, Cats alongside, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and other seasoned actors.

According to Collider’s report, Taylor Swift was approached to play the role of Dazzler in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. X-Men’s Dazzler is a mutant who can convert sound vibrations into light and energy. This superpower led her to become one of the most unique superheroes in the X-Men universe. However, Halston Sage ended up playing Dazzler’s role in the film.

Also read | US Navy Band's Rendition Of Taylor Swift Song Is 'awesome', Watch The Sea Shanty Version

This missed opportunity did not stop artist Steven Defendini from reimagining Taylor Swift as Dazzler. Defendini took to Twitter and shared an art of Taylor Swift as the mutant. The picture seems from Taylor Swift’s 1989 world tour. Her short blonde hair and red lip are a dead giveaway of the same. In Steven Defendini’s art, Taylor Swift is sporting a blueish silver costume, with some makeup and a mic in her hand.

Along with the art, Steven Defendini also talked about how he envisioned Dazzler. He mentioned that the inspiration behind it was Taylor’s rumoured casting as X-Men’s Dazzler in Dark Phoenix. He concluded the tweet by adding that Taylor Swift’s latest albums Folklore and Evermore are spectacular. Take a look at the artwork of Taylor Swift as Dazzler here.

I knew exactly how I was going to approach Dazzler once I got to her. There was a rumored casting of @taylorswift13 briefly making a cameo in Dark Phoenix, so I was curious what that could look like. Folklore and Evermore are spectacular! pic.twitter.com/G6tCVLdWlF — Defendinisart (@stevendefendini) February 4, 2021

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Comes Out As No. 1 Album Of 2020

As mentioned earlier, Steven Defendini’s art went viral in no time. Many Swifties and X-Men fans were quick to share their reactions to it. They all seemed to be in awe of Steven’s talent and appreciated him for the same. Take a look at some of these Twitter reactions on Taylor Swift's fan art here:

I can't get over how awesome this is. — Alex Segura (@alex_segura) February 5, 2021

Beautiful piece of art sir!! pic.twitter.com/x5Ej6Pf8dO — Theo van Amelsvoort (@amelsvoort_theo) February 4, 2021

I accept Dazzler looking like Taylor. pic.twitter.com/U6a09jgI39 — Dennis Verlo LaPrade (@DennisVLaPrade) February 4, 2021

Whoah! I so could picture her in other Dazzler outfits as well! Well done! — Marcello De Velazquez (@VALiant573) February 4, 2021

Also read | Taylor Swift Fans Express Outrage Over The Musician's Nashville Mural Being Replaced

Also read | Taylor Swift's Folklore And 20 Best Music Albums Of The Year 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.