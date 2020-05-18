Taylor Swift Made Her 'City Of Lover' Concert Memorable With These Special Moments

Taylor Swift’s fans were in for a surprise when she announced that she will be releasing her City of Lover concert on various streaming platforms. The City of Lover concert took place in Paris a few weeks after Taylor dropped her seventh studio album Lover. The City of Lover concert gave fans a sneak peek into the creation of this critically acclaimed album. During her concert, Taylor Swift gifted her fans with several special moments that they will never forget. Check them out here.

City of Lover’s special moments

1. Me! Opening

Me! Was the first single from Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album Lover. So no wonder Taylor chose this song as the opening number for the City of Lover concert. The audience can be also heard going gaga over this stunning performance. Of course, the highlight of this performance is Taylor performing the spelling section of Me! with the Paris audience.

2. The Archer performance

Taylor Swift made sure to make the audience a part of this special City of Lover concert. While explaining the meaning of the song The Archer Taylor Swift said, “encapsulates the complexity of falling in love”. The song’s impactful lyrics turned an unforgettable experience when Taylor changed the lyrics of the song “Who could stay” to “You could stay” and pointed at the crowd. You guessed it right, the crowd went wild.

3. Cornelia Street gets explained

Taylor Swift is known to derive her album from her personal experiences, which is why fans find it relatable. While talking about Cornelia Street at the City of Lover concert, Taylor revealed that she wrote the song when she was in the bathtub. She then went on to play a stripped-down version of this peppy track.

4. You Need to Calm Down

Taylor Swift’s fans did not get the memo for this song’s title because the moment she started playing the song, fans went wild. Swift danced along with her backup dancers and the crowd during this LGBTQ anthem. The City of Lover crowd also declared a party at the venue of this concert, the Paris L’Olympia Theater.

5. Lover performance

No Lover album performance would be complete without playing the acclaimed studio album’s title track. This Lover performance made the crowd swoon as Swift stunned the audience with her ravishing guitar tunes. Fans at the City of Lover concert could not hold back and performed the entire track with Swift.

