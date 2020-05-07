Taylor Swift's Journey In Hollywood Over The Years; Check Full Details

Taylor Swift is one of the most internationally acclaimed pop music artists. The pop singer had made some of the best-selling songs of all the time including Blank Space, Bad Blood, Love Story, and many more. Many of Taylor Swift's songs have also bagged the top position of charts upon its release. Though Taylor Swift is highly appreciated for her songs, the singer has been part of several projects. Her work in Hollywood has received massive attention. Read on to know more about it:

Taylor Swift's Hollywood journey

Taylor Swift was born to Scott Kingsley Swift and Andrea Gardner Swift on the 13th of December in the year 1989. The singer enjoyed drama and singing since she was young. Fans very well remember her performances in movies and Tv series.

Taylor Swift was a part of the TV series titled CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, that got released in the year 2009. She essayed the role of Haley Jones. She was a part of two episodes, from 2009-2015. Taylor Swift portrays the role of a girlfriend of Taylor Lautner's character, that is William Harrington / Willy, in the movie titled Valentine's Day (2010). The singer's character tells the audience how the special day of Valentine's is the worst.

Later she worked for an animated movie, that got released in 2012. Taylor Swift voiced for the role of Audrey, Ted's love interest in the film titled The Lorax, that got released in the year 2012. Swift portrayed Audrey who inspires the protagonist Ted to help find a real tree.

Taylor Swift was also a part of the movie The Giver, that got released in the year 2014. Swift has been playing various roles in movies and similarly, in this movie, she essayed the role of a brunette named Rosemary, who loves music and troubles Jeff Bridge's character, The Giver. The singer has also been a part of musical fantasy film, Cats, that was released in 2019. Taylor Swift, who essays the role of Bombalurina, received mixed reviews for her performance.

Taylor Swift was last seen in a documentary film titled Miss Americana. The film is directed by Lana Wilson. The documentary features Taylor Swift and depicts her journey in her career over the years.

