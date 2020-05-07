Taylor Swift's Journey From 2011 To 2018 As One Of The Industry's Top Paid Stars

Taylor Swift has been way ahead of the game when it comes to music. The young and sensational singer, since 2011, has been one of the top paid stars in her industry. In 2019, she also won The World's Highest-Paid Celebrity title with $185 Million bestowed to her by Forbes. Read on to know more details about Taylor Swift and her journey from 2011 to 2019, as one of the top paid stars:

Taylor Swift in the year 2011 came second after Lady Gaga who bagged the number one place with a whopping $90 million to her kitty. Swift, since 2011, has always tried and upscaled her game and the hard work has paid off. Taylor Swift's heavy touring has earned her most of the income. Taylor's biggest income came with her 2019 album Lover. The album gained her a whopping $185 million.

Swift, in 2016, too, aced to the top of the Celebrity 100 list. Swift's 1989 World Tour brought in the large sum of $170 million. Her 2017 Reputation Stadium Tour surpassed it all with a whopping $266.1 million. As per Billboard Boxscore, it was the highest-grossing tour in the US. The tour later reached 36 other cities, seven countries, and four continents. The total cash flow came up to $345 million. Taylor's band further stretched as the Reputation Stadium Tour came up on Netflix in 2018.

