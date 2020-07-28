Is Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Album Song 'betty' Inspired By A 'FRIENDS' Episode?

When Taylor Swift drops an album, there are bound to be plenty of hidden Easter Eggs planned by the pop star. The song betty from Taylor Swift’s latest album folklore also has a hidden FRIENDS Easter Egg which some Swifties have recently discovered. This betty song fan theory has gone viral on social media in no time.

Is Taylor Swift’s song 'betty' inspired by 'FRIENDS’' Phoebe Buffay?

Taylor Swift surprised her millions of fans across the globe when she dropped her 8th studio album folklore. This album has not only left fans mesmerised but has also been loved by critics. Taylor Swift’s folklore album has a more subdued vibe which has helped the singer connect with a wide range of music lovers.

But even though Taylor Swift’s new album has a different vibe, it did not stop the pop star from dropping some major Easter Eggs in the album. One of the latest fan theories suggests that Taylor Swift has paid tribute to her favourite show FRIENDS through the song betty.

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Explained: The Meaning Behind All The Songs In The Album

This fan theory suggests that betty is based on one of the show’s episodes when Phoebe Buffay sings a song about Ross, Julie, and Rachel’s love triangle. During her performance, Phoebe refers to Rachel as “Betty”. Buffay’s exact words were, “This is a song, um, about a love triangle…between three people I made up. It's called ‘Two of Them Kissed Last Night,’”. She then starts singing, “There was a girl, we'll call her Betty”.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Taylor Swift also said that in the folklore album she has written songs about a love triangle from various fictional perspectives. This interview moment is also considered as a major hint towards betty being a tribute to FRIENDS. Take a look at this FRIENDS episode clip here which perfectly sums up the song betty.

betty by taylor swift pic.twitter.com/SmHicyKVRy — lilly 🌞🌱🍄🦋 (@lilheartstay) July 26, 2020

Also read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sparks Several Fan Theories That Have Taken Over The Internet

so taylor swift really was just chilling at home watching friends and saw phoebe write a song about a girl named betty in a love triangle and taylor swift really thought “you know what, i’m gonna do that...but better.” — “you’re emily!!” (@andiendeduphere) July 26, 2020

Apart from this jaw-dropping fan theory, Taylor Swift’s fans have also been suggesting that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn has contributed to the album. In the songwriter list, Taylor Swift mentions someone named, “William Bowery”. But when Swifties started looking for Willaim Bowery with their Sherlock Holmes instincts, they realised it was likely to be a pseudonym for Alwyn just like Taylor’s pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Also read | Did Taylor Swift And BF Joe Alwyn Co-write Songs 'Betty' And 'Exile' In 'Folklore'?

Also read | Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Sales Break Records, On Cards To Become The Biggest In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.