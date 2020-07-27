Did Taylor Swift And BF Joe Alwyn Co-write Songs 'Betty' And 'Exile' In 'Folklore'?

Taylor Swift took the internet by surprise after she announced the release of her eighth studio album, 'Folklore'. On Thursday midnight, the pop sensation dropped her latest album which led to ‘Swifties’ speculate on plenty of potential Easter eggs. From references to American actor Blake Lively’s daughters on the song, ‘betty’ to the possible collaboration between Swift and her rumoured boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Tay-Tay's fans have taken over social media to post fan theories regarding folklore.

Fans think Joe Alwyn co-wrote folklore's 'betty' and 'exile'

Sharing a post about her new music on her Instagram handle to coincide with its release, Taylor Swift paid tribute to all the people who helped her produce folklore. Swift wrote, "I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low". Check out the post below:

While all the ardent Taylor Swift fans are familiar with names like the American indie-folk band Bon Iver and singer, songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff, several fans were bewildered by the mention of a William Bowery in the post.

Soon, fan theories of several eagle-eyed fans started making rounds on the internet, which suggested that it might, in fact, be Joe Alwyn. One of Swift’s fans tweeted 'William Bowery theory' which suggested that one of the couple’s first meetings took place at New York's Bowery Hotel in 2016, after a Kings of Leon concert.

The theory also suggests that Joe's great-grandfather's name was William Alwyn, who was a 'composer, conductor and a music teacher'. Another fan theory also had a similar explanation as it hinted that 'William Bowery' could be Joe Alwyn's pseudonym.

WILLIAM BOWERY theory



on oct 2016, taylor (w her squad) & alwyn were spotted in BOWERY hotel. (smth special mustve happened here, that's why she used d name "BOWERY" i guess?)



WILLIAM alwyn is literally joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was was composer, conductor, and music teacher pic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — a folkWHORE (@taylowkey13) July 23, 2020

🔎 | Fans online believe that “William Bowery” who Taylor credited as a songwriter on folklore could actually be a pseudonym for her bf Joe Alwyn.



There is little to no info on a songwriter with that name, and one of the couple’s first meetings was at the Bowery Hotel in NYC. pic.twitter.com/k4ZEviVtmK — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 23, 2020

On the other side, others are speculating that the 30-year-old’s songs 'the 1' and 'exile' might possibly be hinting at a split from Alwyn. Swift is known for referencing to her relationships, particularly with the English actor, over the years, on her past albums Reputation and Lover. Meanwhile, there are also some fans who think the song 'cardigan' from folklore pays tribute to the singer's three-year-long romance with Alwyn.

