The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Taylor Swift Has A Relatable Reaction To Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello 'kiss' At AMAs

Music

Taylor Swift's expression was priceless while Shawn and Camila's on-stage performance on their song Senorita at AMA. Check out Taylor's reaction here.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
taylor swift

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello once again performed their most liked song Senorita at American Music Awards (AMAs). Well, while they performed their famous song fans actually felt that they might kiss on stage, but much to their surprise, they did not. The camera at the AMA festival caught Taylor Swift's expression during the duo's performance and she looked so excited for the kiss that it looked like it was just about to happen. Soon, the duo just rubbed their nose with each other and moved back away and continued singing.

Shawn and Camila's Senorita performance:

Taylor Swift's reaction to Camila and Shawn's kiss:

The show had all the hallmarks of Cawn/Shamila's performance, Shawn was seen sporting a sleeveless black denim shirt or a vest while Camila opted for a burgundy red dress with some close-singing moments. This time also, the audience hoped that the duo might kiss onstage but they were let down again they did not. The best expression captured during that moment was of Taylor's. This was the real tease for the audience.

Also Read | Taylor Swift: 3 Instances When The Bad Blood Singer Made Headlines

Fan's reaction to the kiss and Taylor's expression:

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Shirt Dress At The 2019 AMAs Sets A Statement On Its Own

This similar no-kiss moment has happened before as well, during MTV VMA's and it drove several celebs including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go crazy. Camila and Shawn did not walk the carpet for AMA's together but they were seated next to each other. In an interview with Elle, Camila already cleared that she wants her personal life to be private and she does not want to make her special moments public as she wants it to be just between her and Shawn.

Also Read | We Collaborate On Life: Camila Cabello On Working Again With Shawn Mendes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also Read | Taylor Swift Drops A Revamped 'Lover' Remix With Shawn Mendes

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG