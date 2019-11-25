Taylor Swift Has A Relatable Reaction To Shawn Mendes-Camilla Cabello 'kiss' At AMAs

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello once again performed their most liked song Senorita at American Music Awards (AMAs). Well, while they performed their famous song fans actually felt that they might kiss on stage, but much to their surprise, they did not. The camera at the AMA festival caught Taylor Swift's expression during the duo's performance and she looked so excited for the kiss that it looked like it was just about to happen. Soon, the duo just rubbed their nose with each other and moved back away and continued singing.

Shawn and Camila's Senorita performance:

Taylor Swift's reaction to Camila and Shawn's kiss:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello sign off their #AMAs performance of "Señorita" with a nuzzle as Taylor Swift and Billy Porter excitedly watch pic.twitter.com/v4bOTU4k6k — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

Taylor watching Shawn and Camila’s duet is, alas, a mood. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rRHYLYpSmA — De Elizabeth (@deelizabeth_) November 25, 2019

The show had all the hallmarks of Cawn/Shamila's performance, Shawn was seen sporting a sleeveless black denim shirt or a vest while Camila opted for a burgundy red dress with some close-singing moments. This time also, the audience hoped that the duo might kiss onstage but they were let down again they did not. The best expression captured during that moment was of Taylor's. This was the real tease for the audience.

Fan's reaction to the kiss and Taylor's expression:

I really thought they would of kissed. — Lori lorena (@LoriMXBTS) November 25, 2019

This calls for a dramatic moment. #LikeABoss pic.twitter.com/5m1A9WbNnZ — Like A Boss (@LikeABossMov) November 25, 2019

i think it was ironic hun.. — queenbee_vp (@vik_podar) November 25, 2019

This similar no-kiss moment has happened before as well, during MTV VMA's and it drove several celebs including Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go crazy. Camila and Shawn did not walk the carpet for AMA's together but they were seated next to each other. In an interview with Elle, Camila already cleared that she wants her personal life to be private and she does not want to make her special moments public as she wants it to be just between her and Shawn.

