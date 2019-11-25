Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Shirt Dress At The 2019 AMAs Sets A Statement On Its Own

Taylor Swift stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards, with her medley of best hits tracks that left the audience awestruck. The Love Story singer broke records at the AMA’s with her 29th win, breaking Michael Jackson, the king of pop’s records in AMAs. She is the only artist to reach this feat. However, some watchful fans mentioned how her attire for her individual performance was the key point of the show. She wore a white shirt with words like "Speak Now, Red, Fearless" written on it. Many fans thought that the singer is a role model about standing up for yourself.

Taylor Swift was in a rift until recently with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta over her old songs. According to reports, her song was symbolic to her calling out to the previous managers. The words on her t-shirt dress were, in fact, the names of her old albums. Taylor danced alongside little girls and was a major inspiration for many. The opening song “The Man” and the outfit did all the talking for the 29-year-old singer.

Many viewers reacted to Taylor Swift's significant outfit in the 2019 AMAs:

The shirts are iconic!! The white business dress shirt representing the men of the business world with Taylor's accomplishments blazed on them!! I love it. I know what I will be wearing to her next concert. Accompanied by all the little girls, it was perfect! — Next Chapter is HERE (@TS7is_LOVER) November 25, 2019

The best yet such a great singer/writer for our children to look up to 🧡⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️✌🏻 — Angela Oehley (@angela_oehley) November 25, 2019

i literally started crying on a train. i’m so proud of her — 𝖉𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 (@mikesturbatee) November 25, 2019

Only 5 songs 🥺 wish there could be more songs but awesome performance for the Artist of the Decade stage 😍❤️🔥😍 Congratulations #TaylorSwift 🎉👏🏼 #AMAs2019 — ♡Mennie (◕‿◕✿)♡ (@AteMennie) November 25, 2019

