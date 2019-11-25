The Debate
Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Shirt Dress At The 2019 AMAs Sets A Statement On Its Own

Music

Taylor Swift expressed her disagreement with her previous managers through an unique outfit. Read on to find out how the 29-year-old singer managed to shun many

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
taylor swift

Taylor Swift stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards, with her medley of best hits tracks that left the audience awestruck. The Love Story singer broke records at the AMA’s with her 29th win, breaking Michael Jackson, the king of pop’s records in AMAs. She is the only artist to reach this feat. However, some watchful fans mentioned how her attire for her individual performance was the key point of the show. She wore a white shirt with words like "Speak Now, Red, Fearless" written on it. Many fans thought that the singer is a role model about standing up for yourself.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Swiftly Charms Audience By Performing Her Old Songs At The AMAs

Taylor Swift was in a rift until recently with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta over her old songs. According to reports, her song was symbolic to her calling out to the previous managers. The words on her t-shirt dress were, in fact, the names of her old albums. Taylor danced alongside little girls and was a major inspiration for many. The opening song “The Man” and the outfit did all the talking for the 29-year-old singer.

Also Read | Scooter Braun Opens Up On Taylor Swift Dispute, Says People Need To Communicate

Many viewers reacted to Taylor Swift's significant outfit in the 2019 AMAs:

Also Read | Taylor Swift Will Perform At AMAs, Big Machine Label Releases Official Statement

Also Read | Taylor Swift Controversy: The Singer Says She Is Banned From Singing Her Old Hits

 

 

 

