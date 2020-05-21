Taylor Swift Is A True Music Lover And Here's A List Of All Her Favourite Songs

Taylor Swift’s music is extremely popular among her fans. For many of her admirers, Taylor Swift's music is relatable too. The inspiration behind Taylor Swift’s songs is the music she listens to. Taylor Swift’s taste in music has always been considered the best by her fans, and these songs from her playlist are proof:

Taylor Swift’s favourite songs to add to your playlist

Mine -Bazzi

From Bazzi’s album with the same name, the song Mine is one of Taylor Swift’s favourite song. The song got its popularity due to a meme that went viral because of one of the song’s lines 'You so fu***** precious when you smile'.

Rhythm of your heart – Marianas Trench

Another song that is Taylor Swift’s favourite is Marianas Trench’s Rhythm of your heart. This song is by a Canadian pop-rock band and released in December. The song will definitely take you back to the 80s.

Good Life – G Eazy and Kehlani

By singers, G Eazy and Kehlani, Good Life is another feel-good straight out of Taylor Swift’s favourite playlist. The lyrics of the song is enough to make your day and also features some superstars from Hollywood.

Always Be my Baby – Anderson East

Sung by Anderson East, the song Always Be My Baby is an improved version of Mariah Carey. This is one of Taylor Swift’s all-time favourite songs to listen to. This song was sung live by the singer at an event.

Heaven – Julia Michaels

From the movie Fifty Shades of Freed, the song Heaven is also one of Taylor’s favourite. The song sung by Julia Michaels is one of her most favourite songs heard so far. The lines 'All good boys go to heaven, but bad boys bring heaven to you' became the most popular from the song.

Heartbreak – Lady Antebellum

The pop song is sung by Lady Antebellum. Heartbreak is also a feel-good song that will brighten up your mood instantly. The music video is also a delight to watch that would remind one of their past love.

Tequila- Dan and Shay

Taylor Swift also loves listening to country music and one of her favourite duos is Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. She loves their song Tequila. The duo manages to make the song Tequila heartbreaking and lovely in this ode to bravery and love.

