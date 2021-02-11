'The Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Fired By Lucasfilms Amid Social Media Controversy

Gina Carano, who was seen bringing the character of Cara Dune to life in Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, has been reportedly removed from the show list following a series of seemingly offensive social media posts. Due to the same, as per a Variety report that spoke about Carano no longer being an employee of Lucasfilms, UTA, the talent management agency that represented her, has also dropped her as a client. Other The Mandalorian stars are yet to respond or comment on the news of Gina Carano being removed from the show.

What is Gina Carano's social media controversy all about?

As per the Variety report, Carano, in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, equated the political scenario of the United States to that of Germany that was once occupied by the Adolf Hitler-led Nazis. The report in question stated that Carano proposed that in order to achieve the eradication of Jews, the Nazis made the neighbors of the Jewish residents of Germany dislike them, which supposedly gave the Nazis a green card for the acts that they were seen committing in the immediate future. A handful of minutes later, the actor was seen sharing a post that read "Jeff Epstein" didn't kill himself, presumably suggesting a conspiracy that was orchestrated in order to bring the infamous financier down. This led to the Twitterati taking to Twitter in order to make an appeal to Lucasfilms and its parent company, Disney for the removal of Carano from the show. Those tweets can be found below.

Me every time gina carano does anything #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/7X12NDNgr7 — 🥭 MangoLaurian 🥭(she/her) (@Mangolorian43) February 10, 2021

One day we get a beautiful story about Pedro Pascal and his goodness and support for inclusivity, and the next we’re reminded that Gina Carano has a lizard brain and should not be trusted around human beings. #FireGinaCarano — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 10, 2021

that moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. lucasfilm should be ashamed. fire her. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/IfA3ZF6RbW — zen🥀 (@zenskywaIker) February 10, 2021

About Gina Carano's The Mandalorian Spinoff show:

Gina Carano's Cara Dune was set to star in her own The Mandalorian spinoff show that went by the name of "Rangers of the New Republic", the series which was supposed to take Cara Dune's story forwards. The show, which would have presumably seen Cara Dune as a part of an elite team that comprised of like-minded individuals, is reportedly being developed within the closed walls of the relevant officials. Details regarding how the production companies intend on moving forward after the recent set of developments are yet to be revealed by their official representatives.

