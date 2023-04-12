Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Back Together? Fans Speculate After Singer Sports 'J' Necklace

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s alleged breakup shocked Swifties across the globe. It is being reported the couple called it quits after being together for almost seven years. Amid the breakup rumours and speculations, Taylor Swift was spotted at a dinner with her friend Jack Antonoff in NYC. However, what caught netizens' attention was her J necklace which stands for the initials of Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s latest dinner in New York City has come under the radar of netizens. As soon as the photos from the singer’s dinner hit the Internet, fans were quick to notice the necklace that Taylor wore. The singer can be spotted wearing a necklace in the pictures. Swifties anticipate that she is wearing the infamous J necklace which she wore during her relationship with Joe Alwyn. It is now being speculated that the 33-year-old singer might have subtly quashed all breakup rumours.

Taylor Swift J necklace comes under the radar

Since the necklace is not clearly visible in any of the photos, there seems to be a divided opinion on whether the singer is actually wearing the necklace or not. While Swifties are hopeful that Taylor has, in fact, put breakup rumours to rest, others are of the opinion that fans are reading too much into it. The singer was photographed exiting the restaurant after her dinner.

ITS THE J NECKLACE YALL WE WON SO BAD😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O8KsTSZOPe — dom🖤ERAS 4/13 (@ev3rhaze) April 11, 2023

🚨 Taylor Swift was spotted wearing her iconic 'J' necklace despite there being rumors from major news outlets about her and Joe Alwyn breaking up. pic.twitter.com/7gnoahqSeu — Inez🧣 Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is COMING!!!💜 (@InezNot) April 11, 2023

is she wearing his necklace… IS SHE WEARING THEE NECKLACE????????? pic.twitter.com/xNuji6iaHz — len (@vuomet) April 11, 2023



Taylor Swift in NYC

On April 11, Taylor Swift made her first public appearance since reports of her breakup with Joe Alwyn began doing the rounds. Along with the accessory that made Taylor a subject of headlines, fans have also pointed out another detail from her dinner. The aforementioned dinner took place in a restaurant that is close to Cornelia Street, which famously features in a song in Taylor’s album Lover. It was believed that the song is about her romance with Joe Alywn, though neither party confirmed the claim. The lyrics of the said song read, “And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I'd never walk Cornelia Street again / That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend.”