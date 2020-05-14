Taylor Swift’s 'Look What You Made Me Do' Is Among The Most Expensive Music Videos

Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do is arguably among her best music videos of all time. What you probably didn’t know is that it is among the most expensive videos ever made. Let’s break it down.

The diamond bathtub in Taylor Swift's music video alone cost a whopping $12 million. According to many fans' interpretations, the diamond-loaded bathtub used in Swift's Look What You Made Me Do music video wasn't just a handy prop work but also a power jab at Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, which happened in October 2016.

Not only are the hundreds of carats worth of diamonds authentic, but they are also carefully loaned from celebrity jeweller Neil Lane, and cost approximately $12 million, according to reports. Many of the designs are vintage and period pieces from Lane's vault. The amount of security involved during the production was also tight.

Easter Eggs from Look What You Made Me Do

The music video, which is directed by music video veteran Joseph Khan, is filled with various easter eggs including taking shots at Swift's public feuds, media headlines, her feud with Kim and Kanye, and her courtroom trial.

Feud with Kim and Kanye

There are several references in the video that are reportedly prompted by their longstanding feud. Fans have noted the bathtub shot, during which Swift sings "I don't like your perfect crime, how you laugh when you lie", appeared to target Kardashian, who was robbed of around $5 million worth of jewellery during a heist at a Paris hotel last October.

Their feud saw Kardashian leak a Snapchat recording between Swift and West where Swift appeared to approve a lyric from the song Famous that she had publically disapproved of. But light over the matter was recently shed when it was it became known that Taylor was indeed telling the truth and the use of the word’ b**** to describe her never came up in the phone call, which was a manipulative jab at Taylor.

Their phone call led to the pop star being accused of being a snake, which later became a trademark, thanks to Swift’s profound ability to turn that shade into her advantage. The ‘snake’ makes numerous appearances in the music video, including Swift's ring in the bathtub shot.

