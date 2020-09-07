Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Breaks Yet Another Record After Topping The Charts For Six Weeks

Pop sensation Taylor Swift's eight studio album Folklore has been breaking several records ever since its surprise release on July 24, 2020. Now, the newly released album has managed to break yet another record as it went on to become the first-ever album in four years to maintain the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart for six consecutive weeks. The milestone was earlier acquired by Drake in 2016 with the release of his album titled Views.

Taylor Swift joins Whitney Houston for most cumulative No. 1 weeks

Ever since miss Tay Tay dropped her latest album titled Folklore, it has been dominating the Billboard 200 charts. The record-breaking album managed to successfully hold the No. 1 position on the charts for six weeks straight. With six consecutive weeks at No. 1, Folkore dethroned rapper Lil Baby's album My Turn to top the charts for most weeks this year.

Furthermore, the eighth studio album of the Taylor Swift has the most weeks in a row atop the list in four years after Drake's Views topped the charts for first nine weeks and thirteen non-consecutive weeks back in 2016.

In addition to that, Folklore also became the album by any woman or non-R&B/Hip-Hop album to spend most weeks atop the list after Adele's 25, which topped the charts for 10 non-consecutive weeks between December 2015 to March 2016. 25 had notched first seven weeks at No. 1, followed by Folklore which spent the first six weeks at No. 1.

With the recent success, the 30-year-old's cumulative weeks atop the list reaches 46, which has tied late Whitney Houston's record of bagging most weeks at the No. 1 spot by a female artist ever.

Houston had four No.1 albums at the charts. After Taylor and Whitney, Hello singer Adele has the next most weeks atop the list with two albums, titled 21 and 25. However, the all-time topper with most weeks at No. 1 is the rock band The Beatles with a whopping 132 cumulative weeks at No. 1. Meanwhile, Swift previously bagged the top spots with albums including 1989, Fearless, Red and Speak Now.

