Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Moments From The Music Video Of 'The Man'

Taylor Swift’s new music video The Man is quite relatable, according to fans. The song and the music video explores her career and personal life and experiences. It also shows how she would be perceived differently if she did all the things that she has done, but as a man. The video also sheds light on the misogyny prevailing in the industry. In the video, there are many relatable moments. The makeup is one of the most iconic parts. In the video, she stars as Tyler Swift, a man who lives his life as he pleases. Let’s take a look into it:

Taylor Swift's The Man

There is a particular scene in the video where Tyler (Taylor) brings his daughter to the park. Tyler does not even pay attention to the daughter, and no one even bats an eye. But the moment he remembers that she is there, every person in the park begins to celebrate Tyler as a man and a dad. All of this only because a man is making time to be with his daughter. The message here is that women do it every day and they don’t get any cheers.

There is another moment where ‘The Man’ is in his office with his erratic behaviour but everyone ends up respecting him either way. This speaks about the male-dominance in a field of work. It also shows how burdening and tiresome it is.

The urinating scene shows that men can publicly urinate anywhere is another form of representation of men in the society about their boundaries and how they can go urinate anywhere they want. The ‘If Found, Return to Taylor Swift’ sign in this scene is the message to Scooter Braun, who now owns the masters of Taylor’s albums.

After playing tennis in the court, Tyler Swift comes over to the director of the music video (Taylor Swift) to ask how did he perform. To this, Taylor tells him it was good, but next time he should make it “sexier”. This is intended to be an accurate representation of how women are treated in the industry.

