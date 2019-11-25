Taylor Swift: Some Of The Underrated Tracks Of The 'reputation' Star

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter. She is known for singing songs that reflect instances of her personal life. From her love life to her breakups, Taylor is one of those singers who has put everything in words and gave rhythm to the story. Taylor has worked on songs that belonged to different genres. This includes genres like country, pop, and EDM. The singer made her debut back in 2006. Some of her noted works are Love Story (Fearless), 22 (Red), Red- the title track and Blank Space (1989). However, there are some beautiful music tracks by the singer that are underrated and not appreciated as much as they need to be. Here are a few of these.

All You Had To Do Was Stay

The song, All You Had To Do Was Stay is from Taylor Swift’s album 1989. Taylor has always been vocal about taking inspiration from her past life experiences to make songs. The singer, in an interview, revealed that she made the song based on a strange dream of an ex. Although it was an adorable song, it failed to live up to the hype.

Clean

Taylor wrote Clean with Imogen Heap and it is one of her most powerful songs. The lyrics depict a strong personality and according to her fans, it also helped them to cheer up in bad times. The song is from Taylor Swift’s album 1989.

Starlight

What’s better than a song about two teens in the 40’s falling in love in the way only teenagers can? Taylor Swift’s album Red was one of the best albums launched by her. Starlight is one of the songs from her album Red that launched in 2012. She took inspiration for the song from a photo of Bobby and Ethel Kennedy. It was a photo of them dancing together.

You're Not Sorry

You're Not Sorry was written and sung by Taylor Swift herself. The song is a power ballad with country-rock influences. In an interview, Taylor said that the song is inspired by one of her exes who wasn’t the same as he appeared to be. The song received favourable reviews from critics, however, it received cult status years later.

