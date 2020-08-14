Taylor Swift's 5 Top Viewed Songs On YouTube From Her Eighth Studio Album Folklore

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter, released her latest album in 2020 titled Folklore. This is her 8th album which debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in a few days after its release. Folklore is considered to be one of the most successful albums of 2020 after Taylor’s seventh studio album titled Lover that released in 2019.

The song Cardigan was released as the lead single from the album while the song Exile and Betty were released as the 2nd and 3rd single from the album Folklore. Take a look at the top viewed songs from Taylor's latest album.

Cardigan - 47 Million views

Taylor Swift released the song Cardigan as the first single from her latest album and the song quickly gained a massive viewership of 47 million views on YouTube. Swift wrote the song Cardigan along with the song producer Aaron Dessner. It is a slow folk song, indie-rock ballad where Swift sings about a lost romance from the perspective of a woman named Betty, which is one of the many fictitious characters narrated in the album Folklore.

Exile - 17 Million views

The song Exile was sung by Swift along with Bon Iver. Their song made it on the Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs airplay chart ranking at No. 37 position as of today. The song Exile marked Taylor Swift's entry into the Billboard rock radio chart. Exile currently has around 17 million views on YouTube while only the lyric video of the song has been released as of now.

The 1 - 12 Million views

Taylor Swift's song The 1 is an emotional song with a playful yet melancholic tone to the lyrics. The song has received 12 million views on YouTube. Currently, only the lyric video of the song has been released.

August - 7.4 Million views

The song August is all about the beautiful and successful projection for all that is happy and nostalgic in a person's life. The song has garnered 7.4 million views on YouTube. The song makes you think about your happy memories of the beaches, sun, old journals, virtual vacations and everything that one could wish for during the current quarantine conditions.

Betty - 6.9 Million views

Betty is a Taylor Swift song from Folklore which is the only song where Dessner and Antonoff have both worked together. According to The Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift used the Bob Dylan album named The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and John Wesley Harding as a source of reference for her song Betty. The song has received around 6.9 million views on Youtube as of now.

Records by Taylor Swift songs from Folklore

Folklore is Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album to have debuted on the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album. According to Billboard, this is Taylor’s seventh studio album to land the coveted spot. According to Nielsen Music/ MRC Data, Folklore sold 846,000 albums in the U.S. in its debut week. This is the largest debut week album sale in 2020 since Taylor Swift’s last album Lover. The three biggest weeks for an album have all been racked by Taylor Swift. Taylor first bagged this title with her album Reputation, then Lover, and now folklore. Taylor Swift’s 2017 album Reputation sold 1.24 million units according to a December 2, 2017- dated chart.

