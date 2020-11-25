Taylor Swift To Reveal Secrets About Her Latest Album 'folklore' In Intimate Concert Film

Taylor Swift released her latest album, folklore during the lockdown, which meant that the artists behind the album made it without meeting each other. However, the team got together recently, and they performed songs from the album. So, Taylor took to her social media handle and announced that she would be releasing a film: folklore: the long pond studio sessions which shall show the artists performing the songs and talking about the album.

This implies that fans will get to enjoy an intimate concert of Taylor Swift's latest album from the comforts of their homes. The film will release on November 24 midnight. The film will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taylor Swift to release a film about folklore on Disney+ Hotstar

According to the social media posts of Taylor Swift, it has been revealed that folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from Wednesday. The concert film will star Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver who have been featured in folklore as well. Taylor Swift shall be revealing behind-the-scenes stories and secrets behind the songs for the album.

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram handle and in a post, made the big announcement. The singer posted a trailer from her film, where she was heard describing the album and what it meant for her. She was heard saying in the video that the album allows one to understand their feelings and it is a product of isolation.

Swift further explained that, “This could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead I think, you know, this album was, like, a real flotation device for both of us”. In the trailer, the singer was seen performing her hit songs like cardigan and august. She captioned the announcement post as, “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement. You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!” Check it out below.

Taylor Swift Instagram stories about folklore film

Taylor Swift uploaded several Instagram stories in which she talked about her latest album, folklore. In the stories, the singer said, “So folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album. But, we got together at Long Pond studios and, for the very first time, got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by [Bon Iver's] Justin Vernon, and it was filmed by Disney+. It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it”. Check out the Instagram stories below.

