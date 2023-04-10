Taylor Swift Tweaks Eras Tour Setlist After Joe Alwyn Break Up

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after dating for six years. While reports seem to be speculating on the reason behind the couple calling it quits and going their separate ways, Swift might have given a hint about it during her The Eras Tour, which is currently ongoing. Swift added the break up song The 1 to the setlist and removed the romantic song Invisible String.

Fans of Swift believe that Invisible String is dedicated to Alwyn. The lyrics for the song, as per Swifties, are about the realisation that all the heartbreaks in her past ultimately led her to Alwyn. The 1, on the other hand, is a song about reflecting on a past relationship and wondering about the scenario when things worked out in a couple’s favour.

Y’all. Swapping “Invisible String” for “The 1” 😱 Taylor Swift at #TheErasTour was telling us something. — TETRIS (@itstetrisbish) April 9, 2023

The 1 features the lyrics, “And if my wishes came true / It would've been you. In my defence, I have none / For never leaving well enough alone.” Invisible String, meanwhile, featured the lyrics, “And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?"

More on Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016. The couple was snapped in London holding hands, following which Swift attended the BAFTA Awards with Joe Alwyn. While their relationship remained a secret through several years, they confirmed the romance after collaborating on music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alwyn contributed to Taylor Swift’s records Folklore and Evermore. Folklore scored the Grammys in 2021 for Best Album for the Year. Evermore was also nominated in the same category at Grammys 2022. During her Grammys acceptance speech, Swift credited Alwyn by giving him a shoutout and showered him with affection.