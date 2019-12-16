Taylor Swift Will Headline Glastonbury 2020 With 'Legends' Paul McCartney And Diana Ross

Taylor Swift took to social media and announced that she will be headlining the Glastonbury Festival 2020. Taylor Swift will be performing alongside singers Paul McCartney and Diana Ross in the Legends slot. Read on to know more about this story.

Taylor Swift set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2020

Taylor Swift recently took home the first-ever 'Woman of the Decade' award by Billboard. The Lover singer also turned 30 and celebrated her birthday during her Jingle Ball performance. Taylor Swift has been delivering back-to-back award show performances and now she is set to perform another headlining act.

Taylor Swift is set to headline the Glastonbury Festival 2020. The Bad Blood singer took to her social media handle to make the official announcement. This performance will mark Taylor Swift’s debut at the U.K. festival. The Sunday slot that Swift is set to headline is considered to be a prestigious slot by the followers of the festival. Glastonbury Festival also marks its 50th anniversary in 2020.

Taylor Swift is set to headline the Sunday slot alongside Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. McCartney and Ross are set to perform before Swift on Sunday in the ‘Legends’ slot. Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis talked about Taylor Swift in a video uploaded on the official page of the fest. In the video, Eavis stated that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. He and his team are delighted to have her as the festival headliner.

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”



Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, also talked about Taylor Swift making her debut at the festival. She said that Taylor is one of the biggest and best artists on the planet, and they, as organisers, are pleased that she’s coming to Worthy Farm to join them for the 50th-anniversary celebrations. Apart from Glastonbury, Taylor Swift is also set to perform at several European and American festivals.

