Taylor Swift: Net Worth Of The Wealthy Felines Of The Billboard Honoree

On many occasions, Taylor Swift had demonstrated her love for her cats. The star is often seen sharing adorable photos of her cats. The Red star has two cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. The sisters enjoy a lavish lifestyle with their mom and are quite famous among her fans as well. Swift recently got a third cat, a boy named Benjamin Button. Considered to be some of the richest in the feline world, let's check out what is the net worth of her cats:

Net Worth of Taylor Swift's cats

Olivia Benson

Olivia Benson is a Scottish fold kitten adopted by Taylor in June 2014. She is named Olivia Benson after a fictional Sergeant and Commanding Officer from the popular series Law and Order. The character is played by Mariska Hargitay. It is safe to assume that Swift is a fan of the show. The cat has always led a luxurious life including flying first class, and had appeared in a music video and a diet coke commercial. The cat has even met her TV counterpart, Olivia Benson. To add a cherry on the top, Benson even has a modelling contract. According to the Pet Rich List, the cat is one of the richest pets in the world with a net worth of about $97 million.

Meredith Grey

Like Benson, Meredith Grey is also named after a popular character. She is named after the lead from one of Taylor Swift’s favourite series, Grey’s Anatomy. The character is played by Ellen Pompeo. Swift adopted Grey during 2011 Halloween and like Olivia, Meredith has also featured in some of Taylor Swift’s videos.

Benjamin Button

The newest addition to Swift’s feline family is Benjamin Button. He is a Ragdoll kitten and like her other pets, he is named after Brad Pitt’s character from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He was featured in the music video for You Need to Calm Down, ME! and also on Taylor Swift’s Amazon music ad.

