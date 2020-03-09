Taylor Swift Knows How To Steal The Limelight At Any Halloween Party, Here's Proof

Taylor Swift is known to throw some of the most epic Halloween parties. More than the party, Taylor Swift’s Halloween costumes steal the show. Taylor Swift’s pictures from her Halloween parties can make anybody want an invite. Take a look at some of Taylor Swift's most epic Halloween costumes here:

Taylor Swift at Halloween parties through the years

1. Taylor the Teletubby

Before the Reputation era, Taylor Swift had a galore of pictures from her childhood. A few days before Halloween during the 1989 era, Taylor Swift had posted a Halloween throwback from her childhood. In this adorable throwback, Taylor Swift was dressed as a yellow Teletubby. Take a look.

2. Taylor Swift as Deadpool

Taylor Swift’s fans are well aware of this fact that the singer is good friends with one of Hollywood’s most-loved couples Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The trio can be seen hanging out on various occasions. So Taylor Swift, with one phone call to Ryan Reynolds. donned the most epic Halloween costume. The Blank Space singer turned up as Deadpool to one of her Halloween parties. Take a look.

3. Taylor Swift as Little Mermaid

Taylor Swift and her guests for their Halloween party came up with a unique theme. All the guests dressed up as their childhood heroes. Taylor Swift choose to dress as Ariel from The Little Mermaid. The Lover singer posted many pictures from this Halloween party. P.S. In one of the pictures she is casually chilling out with Ryan Reynolds.

4. Taylor brings Halloween on tour

Taylor Swift made her 1989 tour one of her most memorable ones by dressing up like her favourite Frozen character. Swift was dishing some top-notch vocals while performing in an Olaf costume. The performance turned out to be quite funny and refreshing for the Swifties present at the concert. Watch the video here:

