These Pictures Of Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Are Pure BFF Goals

Taylor Swift is an American singer and songwriter who is also a huge style icon for millions whereas Karlie Kloss is a supermodel and entrepreneur who tasted success at a very young age of 17 when Vogue Paris named her one of the top 30 models of the 2000s. The duo is great friends with each other and there pictures and posts prove that. Take a look at the best BFF moments:

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss defined BFF goals back in the day

Friendship between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss began in 2012. While talking to Vogue, Taylor Swift addressed Karlie Kross saying how she loved her and wanted to bake cookies with her. This comment from Taylor received a reply from Karlie Kloss, check out below.

Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :) — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 17, 2012

This was the start of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's friendship. Their bond strengthened when Taylor Swift performed in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show where Karlie Kloss walked the ramp. Since then their friendship has been really strong. They were often spotted together grabbing food or going out partying. Check out some of their BFF pictures here below:

Their bond grew stronger with each passing year. Later rumours had it that they had a fallout and there were tensions between the two. But a tweet from Karlie put all the rumours to rest. Check out the tweet below:

I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) August 16, 2016

