Taylor Swift's Best On-stage Live Performances In 2020 That Left Fans In Awe

Pop star Taylor Swift is popularly known for her narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage over the years. Taylor Swift’s discography runs through various music genres from EDM to country songs. The singer made her musical debut back in the year 2006 and has spent more than 14 years in the music industry. Here is a compilation of the best live performances of Taylor Swift in the year 2020 so far.

Paris Live Performance

Taylor Swift announced the release of her new song The Man using her Instagram profile. The singer also performed the song live in the month of February in Paris. The single shared glimpses of her on-stage performance on Instagram. Check it out here.

iHeartRadio Live Concert

Taylor Swift was seen rocking the stage of iHeartRadio in the month of January. The singer began her performance with her hit number Blank Space. The singer later wowed the audiences by performing her several hit songs on the stage. Watch the video here:

A few concert dates of Taylor swift were cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the singer will carry on with her Lover Fest tour in the month of June, as per reports online. Recently, Taylor Swift was seen sharing a video in which fans can see the singer talking about her dad’s acting debut. The video features Scott Kingsley Swift essaying the role of a Tennis Umpire who gives a decision that wasn’t liked by the player. The player, in return, can be seen throwing tennis balls on Taylor Swift’s dad.

