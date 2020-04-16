Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn's Photos Together Give Major Couple Goals

Rumors of Taylor Swift dating Joe Alwyn broke out quite some time back. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's secret relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. The couple successfully kept their relationship private. News of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn came out as the couple started attending events for each other and displaying some PDA. Here are some of the adorable pictures of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's best pictures and videos together

Taylor and Joe are known to have met for the first time at the 2016 Met gala. The two kept their relationship super private, unlike Taylor's other relationships. The couple has been seen spending time together and has also been into PDA on some occasions.

Taylor Swift's fans have also suspected her recent songs to be about Joe Alwyn. Fans have gone over and over on her lyrics to find hints and connect the dots. Taylor and Joe also shared a picture next to a huge cactus individually on their respective social media handles.

