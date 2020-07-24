Taylor Swift’s 'Cardigan' Music Video Is A Soul-stirring Take On Old Love; Watch

Taylor Swift has just sent the internet into a frenzy as the songstress has finally unveiled her first music video titled Cardigan from her 'quarantine special' album Folklore. The singer had also revealed some exciting fan questions over Cardigan on YouTube while they eagerly waited for the track. Now that the song is finally out, one can surely say that it was definitely worth the wait as Taylor transforms one into a web of fantasy, desires, nostalgia, and memories.

Taylor Swift's Cardigan talks about 'old romance'

Talking about the track, it shows Taylor draped in simple off-shoulder white gown with her hair tied to a messy bun. The song sees her playing a 'magical glowing' piano amidst the moss and while nearly being drowned only to climb back from inside the piano and don a cardigan as she sits soaking wet. The soulful lyrics hint towards an 'old romance' and the feeling of the long lost love being so intricately etched in our minds.

The sombre tone of the track sets the melancholic yet spirited mood of the song. It is not only Taylor's soul-stirring voice which makes her stand apart in the song but she exudes a forlorn vibe throughout the track reminiscing her past memories. The track has glimpses of some subtle drum and synth which add to the introspective temperament of the song.

Taylor Swift did her own styling and makeup

The lyrics talk about 'feeling an old cardigan under someone's bed' or 'when you are young they assume you know nothing' which are subtle and delightful takes on the long-lost bitter-sweet memories of an old love. The track is written and directed by Taylor while the music video is bankrolled by Jil Hardin. Taylor has also revealed on her social media that she has done her own hair, makeup and styling for the song.

The Blank Space singer, while sharing the music video with her fans, also stated that everyone took into consideration the necessary precautions owing to the pandemic situation. She wrote that the entire crew of the music video wore masks and the shoot was also overseen by a medical inspector. Cardigan is reportedly amongst the 16 new songs which will feature in Taylor's eight-studio album, Folklore.

