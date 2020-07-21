Taylor Swift Loves To Sneak Up On Her Fans Through Instagram, Here's Proof

American singer Taylor Swift has proved time and again that she loves to interact with her fans. Right from hosting listening parties at her house to sending them gifts. Tay Tay never misses out a chance to thank her fans for their constant support. But when Swift cannot have a one-to-one interaction with her fans she chooses to sneak in in the comment section or simply surprise them with a DM.

Taylor loves to interact with her fans on social media, here’s proof

1. Taylor loves to lurk

Taylor Swift never misses out a chance to surprise fans by sending a thoughtful comment. While some fans bring the pop star to tears some fans manage to leave her in splits. This one fan took to Instagram and shared an image of her just wanting to be loved by Taylor Swift instead of her friends. So when Taylor took notice she made sure to show up. Take a look.

Image Credit: @whenallthoseshadows Instagram

2. Even during the hardest of times

Taylor Swift’s fans never miss out on a chance to support her and stand beside her in any situation. In return, Taylor also makes sure to help them when they are feeling low. The same thing happened with this user who messaged her about feeling overwhelmed and sad. Taylor Swift was soon showing support to her fans and comforting her with the sweetest of words. Take a look.

Image Credit: @taylorswift Instagram

3. Taylor Swift longs for ice-cream

Although Taylor Swift has rarely shared pictures of food, this does not mean she does not have her food favourites sorted. So when a fan tagged Taylor Swift in a picture of an ice-cream the Blank Space singer was quick to respond to her urge to devour and satisfy. Take a look.

Image Credit: @kaylalovestay Instagram

4. Tay-approved

Since the start of her career, Taylor Swift has served many stunning looks. No wonder, many fans choose to replicate her looks like a Halloween costume. But one fan took it to the next level and recreated her photo with Taylor from 2014. So when Taylor Swift took a note of it she was quite impressed. Take a look at her reaction here.

Image Credit: @swift1322 Instagram

