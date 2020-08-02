Taylor Swift's Fans Think 'Mad Woman' Refers To Her Biggest Feuds

Fans thought that the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun was over, but it does not seem like it was. Her latest album Folklore released recently and in this album, there is a song titled Mad Woman that has got the eyes of her fans. In this song, she has used her newfound political voice to speak about one of the major injustices that women are facing right now. In this song, she expressed how women (especially celebrities) are constantly ridiculed by men, society, and other women. In the song, she expresses that words like "emotional" and "crazy" are used to mark women and how society expects women to just take whatever is thrown at them.

Read Also | Taylor Swift's 'folklore' Explained: The Meaning Behind All The Songs In The Album

In this song, Taylor speaks about her experience of being bullied by Scooter Braun or at least this is what her fans are thinking. Several of the young singer's fans took other their social media and this is Taylor's way of taking down the music manager. Take a look at the tweets here.

Wait did Taylor say scooter has side chicks and his wife knows? In mad women — Leenna ; folklore 🖤 (@fcukyouforever) July 24, 2020

mad woman lowkey a feminist anthem... a perfect rebuttal for men who call their ex-girlfriends "crazy" when the real question should be: what is it that YOU did that MADE THEM crazy?



blame men for their actions, not women for their reactions pic.twitter.com/irPV9FlxCy — ً (@laIisaswift) July 24, 2020

https://t.co/TM2rYqbkoo

This song is for Scooter when she said: "And women like hunting witches too, doing your dirtiest work for you" reminds me when Scooter's wife atacked Taylor on Instagram, or when Demi Lovato defended him. And the part: "I'm taking my time, taking my time — berivan| 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 (@alisonberivan) July 24, 2020

mad woman is about how scooter braun consistently attacks and taunts taylor and then acts shocked when he gets called out — tori, hoax’ #1 fan (@taylerswift) July 24, 2020

Wait. These lyrics from mad woman:

The master of spin has a couple side flings

Good wives always know

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but



I think this song is about Taylor & Scooter and she's tryna say that Scooter Braun has an affair. #Folklore — mike (@cmagikmike) July 24, 2020

No cause mad woman is undeniably about what happened after scooter/Scott. Like every lyric is targeted — inlizible string (@iwishyouwoulds) July 24, 2020

Read Also | Taylor Swift's Fans Decode Hidden Link Of 'invisible String' To Her Ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas

Here is how the song lyries go and how fans think the song means

What did you think I'd say to that?

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

They strike to kill, and you know I will

You know I will

What do you sing on your drive home?

Do you see my face in the neighbor's lawn?

Does she smile?

Or does she mouth, "fuck you forever"?

Right at the start of the song, Taylor Swift seems to be taking shots at Scooter. In the first few lines of the song, she refers to her battle with Scooter. Taylor Swift questions him and asks him what does he have to do just be quiet, says it is not going to happen and will fight for what is right.

Read Also | Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Break Up Or Is It Just A Rumour?

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry And there's nothing like a mad woman What a shame she went mad No one likes a mad woman You made her like that

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there's nothing like a mad woman

After this, Taylor Swift summarizes the problems that women often go through. She does this by using the word 'crazy' which was a reaction to the man in question. The chorus then takes a deeper look into the idea of women and how they fight through insults and injury.

Now I breathe flames each time I talk

My cannons all firin' at your yacht

They say, "Move on" but you know I won't

And women like hunting witches too

Doing your dirtiest work for you

It's obvious that wanting me dead

Has really brought you two together

In this next part of the song, fans think she seems to be referencing to Scooter's wife Yael Cohen for doing his dirty work for him. Fans think that these lines are in response to Yael's Instagram post on Taylor. She then also says on how this move of her brought them together both Scooter and Yael and fans also think that it applies to Justin Bieber and Kanye West who have both taken part in the feud.

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry



And there's nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you'll poke that bear 'til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there's nothing like a mad woman



I'm taking my time, taking my time

'Cause you took everything from me

Watching you climb, watching you climb

Over people like me

The master of spin has a couple side flings

Good wives always know

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but

In this next part of the song, it seems like Taylor is accusing Scooter of having side flings during his marriage. She also throws shade at him yy saying that his ability to spin a situation in his favour is next to impossible. She ends the song by saying that people are responsible for the things that are happening.

No one likes a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

You made her like that

Read Also | Taylor Swift And Katy Perry’s Feud Was ‘overblown By Media’, Claims The Latter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.