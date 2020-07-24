Taylor Swift And Katy Perry’s Feud Was ‘overblown By Media’, Claims The Latter

In a recent video interaction with Howard Stern, Katy Perry revealed that her past feud with Taylor Swift was 'overhyped and overblown' by the media. For the unversed, the two singers had a nasty fall-out some years back though they went on to reconcile later. Katy revealed in the interaction on how did she face the several rumors surrounding her feud with Taylor and on the current state of their friendship.

Katy Perry on her feud with Taylor Swift

Katy revealed during the interaction that there were several false rumors surfacing by the tabloids on her fall-out with Taylor. The Roar singer quoted in the interview saying, 'Gossip in life can take the elevator but truth takes the stairs.' She stressed on the fact that her rivalry with Taylor was 'overblown' by the tabloids way out of proportion.

The singer also spoke on the double standards that the women in the music or the film industry have to face when they lock horns with a contemporary. Comparing her fight with Taylor being sensationalized by the media, she stated that there are never such articles being written on the feuds between the male singers like the fight between Justin Beiber and Ed Sheraan or between Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes. Katy stressed on the fact that there should be a 'shift of consciousness' amongst the media, audiences, and the artists to eradicate this thing.

EVERYBODY SAY "THANK YOU KATY PERRY AND TAYLOR SWIFT FOR SAVING 2020" pic.twitter.com/cPjOOZkgQe — LEVY//was levyperrys// PLS FB💛 (@pushpushbish) July 24, 2020

Katy Perry on reconciling with Taylor Swift

Katy also spoke on mending her friendship with the Bad Blood singer. She revealed that she is grateful to have reconciled with Taylor. The singer also mentioned that they ended their rivalry in a more public fashion as they wanted to be an example of redemption for young girls.

The Firework singer further revealed that now she is looking forward to moving ahead with her friendship with Taylor. She said that she always wanted the best for the Love Story singer and now they can talk about wanting the best for each other. The singer expressed that she is happy that she squashed her feud with Taylor amidst the excessive media hype and the over-enthusiasm from their fans. Reportedly, Katy also denied rumors of her close friend Jennifer Anniston being the godmother to her child during the interaction.

