Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Break Up Or Is It Just A Rumour?

Fans have lately been speculating that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after dating for close to 3 years. The speculations arose due to the existence of numerous sad and heartbreak songs in Taylor Swift’s latest album Folklore. However, the pop star had previously made it clear through her Instagram handle that Folklore is a product of her wild imagination indicating that the stories and instances mentioned in the album are mostly fictional.

Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up?

Taylor Swift fans have lately been breaking down the lyrics of the songs from her latest album, Folklore, to read between the lines and look for the hidden meaning. The pop star’s various songs, in the past, have made real-life references, which is why it has become a ritual for fans to look for hidden meanings in her lyrics. According to the most recent fan theory, Taylor Swift has broken up with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The album Folklore has a number of heartbreak songs which fuelled the speculations about their break up. Fans have been debating on the topic ever since the songs were released by Taylor Swift on various mediums. A huge section of her fan base believes that the two are no more together while a few have been of the stance that her songs are fictional.

Currently, there is no official answer to the question, "Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn still together?". Have a look at a few doubts doing the rounds on social media here.

me googling ‘did taylor swift and joe alwyn break up’ pic.twitter.com/kDMSv7sy9I — kamylle (@rslnkmyll) July 24, 2020

idk maybe i’m not listening right but did taylor swift and joe alwyn break up?? — Jesús Hernandez (@jesush0211) July 24, 2020

I’m I the only one who seems to see that TAYLOR SWIFT’s released album songs are all about break ups??!!!!! And that she had gone over it?? Wait is she telling us Joe and her are over????? Cause I am not mentally prepared at alll😭@taylorswift13 myggggaaaddd your lyrics are 😭 — 𝓜𝓮𝓬𝓱𝓲𝓮𝓴𝓸𝓾 (@itsdauntlessmec) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift had previously revealed on social media that the songs of Folklore are a result of her wild imagination. She had put up a note speaking about how she created the characters that have been mentioned in each of these songs. Have a look at the note put up by Taylor Swift here.

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq



📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Fans have also been of the strong belief that Taylor Swift has revealed the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third daughter in her album, Folklore. The song Betty mentions the name of the star couple's two kids, James and Inez. The third name mentioned in the song is Betty which, according to the fans, is the name of the third child which was born in 2019.

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Instagram

