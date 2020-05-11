Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Post On Mother's Day, Shares Sweet Childhood Video

As the world celebrated Mother’s Day this Sunday, popular singer Taylor Swift took to her social media account and shared an adorable video of herself. In the video, she was seen as her 10-month-old self where her mother was filming her trying to repeat words and sentences. The singer wrote in her post that having conversations with her mother are the best memories she has.

In the post, she wished her mother a happy Mother’s Day and also wrote that she loves her the most. In the post, she also wrote that her heart goes out to the people who are in quarantine away from their families. Check out the adorable videos of Taylor Swift below.

Taylor Swift's adorable Mother's Day post

Taylor Swift's relationship with her mother Andrea Swift

Taylor Swift is particularly close to her mother, Andrea Swift. Taylor Swift had told Variety in an interview that her mother was diagnosed with cancer in the year 2015. She had also revealed that while she was undergoing treatment, the doctors had found a brain tumour too. The superstar had said that it was a very tough time for her and her family as they all adored her a lot. In fact, the singer has sung two songs based on her personal experiences that were dedicated to her mother. Those songs were Soon You’ll Get Better and Lover. Lover is a collaboration with the Dixie Chicks and is a ballad that features Taylor Swift where she is hoping for a loved one to recover from an illness.

On the work front, Taylor recently released her album Lover. The song became very popular among her fans and it became the best-selling album of 2019 in the US. Lover was the top-selling studio album of the year 2019. The album has sold over 3.2 million pure copies worldwide. Check out the song for her mother below.

