Taylor Swift's Iconic Dance Moments At Award Shows; Here's Our Top Picks

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular international artists across the world. Her melodious voice has time and again mesmerised the audiences. Taylor's tracks like New Romantics, Fearless, Mean, State of Grace, and You Belong With Me have topped Billboard chartbusters.

Source: Taylor Swift Instagram

Apart from her voice, Taylor Swift is also widely adored for her fashion statements and endearing personality. Be it her impromptu dance moments at awards ceremonies or her dazzling concerts, Swift always manages to stun us with her charm. Talking about Taylor Swift's dancing moments at Award shows, here's a compilation of some Taylor's Swift's videos when she can be seen shaking a leg.

Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Dance Moments at Award Shows

Taylor Swift at the CMT Awards

Source: Youtube

Taylor Swift danced her heart out at the CMT Country Music Awards in Nashville. She managed to grab all the eyeballs when the singing sensation danced on the tunes of Cruise by Florida Georgia Line and popular rapper Nelly.

Taylor Swift's dance video from BBMA

Source: Youtube

Taylor Swift just loves to dance, and this dancing video of her is proof. In this video from BBMA Billboard Music Awards, Taylor is dancing like no-one's watching. She couldn't resist but shake a leg during Nicki Minaj's power-packed performance.

Taylor Swift's fun-filled dance at VMA

Source: Youtube

Taylor Swift is the reigning dance queen when it comes to showing off her killer dance moves at Awards Show. At the VMA, Taylor Swift couldn't keep calm and stunned the audiences with her unique dance moves. Shawn Mendes and Camila performed on their smashing hit Senorita at 2019 VMA's, and Taylor Swift had a fun time during their performance. So much so that her impromptu dance performance at the VMA became the talk of the town.

