Taylor Swift's Best Makeup Looks That Her Fans Should Not Miss; See Pics

Music

Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic pop stars. Here are Taylor Swift's photos that can help fans get a cue on how to ace makeup looks like her.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the most celebrated pop artists in the music industry and she is currently basking in the success of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana. She has bagged tons of accolades and grammy awards. She is currently making headlines with her recently released single The Man, where she transformed into the look of a man by putting on prosthetics.

Besides her outstanding performance, her blonde curls and cat eyes grab the attention of the audience. She never fails to impress the audience with her ravishing fashion statements. Here are some of the Taylor Swift's makeup looks that fans can take a cue from:

How to master Taylor Swift's makeup looks

Taylor Swift is often seen keeping her make-up simple and natural. Apart from her cat eyes and bright red lipstick, she opts for a natural look. She prefers nude around her eyes and skin, so she balances by not opting for dramatic makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift & Tom Hiddleston's Relationship Timeline | Have A Look

Taylor also opts for thick eyelashes, eyeliners and her eye shadows are always the highlights. Taylor often is seen opting for brown, or smokey black eyes. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ | Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran’s Adorable Friendship

The cat eyes are the most popular and signature makeup look of Taylor Swift's looks. Apart from that rocking the red lipstick is another way to master the singer's makeup looks. She is often seen sporting the red lipstick on red carpets or even casual hangout with friends. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner Admits She Didn't See Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Marriage Coming

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Stunned Her Fans In These Outfits During The Reputation Tour; See Pics

 

 

First Published:
