Taylor Swift's Documentary Includes The Song 'Only The Young' That Holds A Special Meaning

Taylor Swift is one of the best singers in the music industry. The singing sensation has tons of accolades under her credit including the win of a whopping 10 Grammy Awards, amongst several others. The trailer of Taylor Swift's documentary Miss Americana dropped a few hours back and is already breaking the internet.

Taylor Swift's documentary will be streaming on Netflix from January 31, 2020. The trailer of Miss Americana is intense and unwraps a different side of Taylor's personality. The most interesting bit of Taylor Swift's documentary is the one where she vocalises her political views unabashedly through a song Only The Young.

Taylor Swift's documentary 'Miss Americana's' trailer

The reason why Only The Young is a special track

It is no secret that the deep, powerful voice of Taylor Swift never fails to penetrate the heart of her listeners. With every pitch of her sound, she gives goosebumps to her fans. Swift's Only The Young is on the very same lines. Reportedly, it is specially made for her young audience. This is because of the story and purpose of writing behind Only The Young song. Apparently, via the lyrics of Only The Young, Taylor Swift is expressing her displeasure and disappointment after the political leaders she supported in 2018.

Generally, Taylor Swift avoids sharing her political opinions out loud. But with Only The Young she is a break away from her own rules. The song will be played during the credits of her Miss Americana and fans can't wait to hear it. The Taylor Swift documentary is directed by Emmy Award winner Lana Wilson.

Reportedly, the international star will unveil her struggles, trials, tribulations and the very cons of being in the limelight 24×7 in the documentary. The trailer of Taylor Swift's documentary is truly engrossing and has created a lot of buzz. Hence, it will be riveting to see how the makers have shaped her narrative.

