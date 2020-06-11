Taylor Swift's Songs That Crossed Over 600 Million Views On YouTube

Taylor Swift is the top-earning musician in the world currently alongside Rihanna. Taylor’s songs from her latest album have been so famous that they crossed over 1 billion views on Youtube. Check out her list of top 5 songs which crossed over 600 million views on YouTube. Is your favourite Taylor song in here?

Taylor songs that crossed 500 Million YouTube views

Look What You Made me do - 1.1 Billion views

In the video of the song, Taylor can be seen taking a hit back at her haters. This song has about 1.1 Billion views on YouTube and rightly so. Many assume that the song is a musical response to what Kanye West did to her award show acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs. The video is quite descriptive about Taylor's feelings and many of her followers consider the song as her diss track for all of her haters.

You belong with Me – 1 billion views

You Belong with Me is one of Taylor's biggest hits which belong to second studio album titled Fearless. The song crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and was a craze amongst the Taylor fans as the song captures the essence of young romance.

Wildest dreams – 701 million views

Taylor shot the video of the song Wildest Dreams in Africa. The video is exceptional and the vocals are as airy and as smooth as Taylor is often known for. Her music video crossed 701 million views on Youtube.

Style - 625 million views

The Taylor Swift song titled Style creates much confusion amongst the Swifties as the song seems to be about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The song Style is from Taylor Swift’s album titled 1989. This song has over 625 million views on YouTube.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – 611 million views

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together is considered as one of the best breakup songs ever. The song gained over 611 million views on YouTube. The lyrics indicate Taylor confirming to her ex-boyfriend that they are definitely not getting back together. In an old interview, Taylor mentioned that the song was definitely about one of the breakups in her life and how the relationship was so exhausting for her. The song was featured on her album Red, which was the next album she released after her album titled Speak Now.

Promo Image courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram

