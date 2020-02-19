Taylor Swift Became The Country Queen With These Iconic Lyrics From The Album 'Red'

Taylor Swift’s album Red cemented her career in the country music industry. The entire album showcases Taylor Swift’s lyrical prowess. Swift has channelled her emotions about love, heartbreak, and optimism through in the album. Here are some of best lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Red.

Top 4 lyrics from the Tay’s 'Red' album

1. Losing him was blue like I’d never known/ Missing him was dark grey all alone/ Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody you’ve never met/ But loving him was red – Red.

The title track from the Red album sets the tone of the entire album. The lyrics are a reference to Taylor falling in love and then suffering from heartbreak. The entire song also functions as a reflection of the relationship that has come to an end.

2. You call me up again just to break me like a promise/ So casually cruel in the name of being honest/ I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here, ‘cause I remember it all, all, all too well – All Too Well

Many Taylor Swift fans have argued that these lyrics are the best from the Red album. The song and its lyrics once again prove Taylor’s ability to provide some power-packed lyrics. Many fans also commented on these particular set of lyrics and called them relatable.

3. And you throw your head back laughing like a little kid/ I think it’s strange that you think I’m funny cause he never did/ I’ve been spending the last 8 months thinking all love ever does is break, and burn, and end/ But on a Wednesday, in a café, I watched it begin again – Begin Again

Begin Again is the last song on Red. Begin Again perfectly sums up the process of moving on and looking at the bright side. This particular song is considered to be one of the best songs in Taylor Swift's discography.

4. Now its big black cars, and Riviera views/ And your lover in the foyer doesn’t even know you/ And your secret end up splashed on the news front page/ And they tell you that you’re lucky/ But you’re confused/ ‘Cause you don’t feel pretty, you just feel used/ And all the young things line up to take your place – The Lucky One

The Lucky One is a direct reflection of the media scrutinising Taylor Swift’s love life. Although many fans tried to decipher if the song was talking about any of Taylor’s ex-boyfriends, the song is a complete overview. The Lucky One rightly explains the price of fame the country-turned-pop singer has been paying for ages.

