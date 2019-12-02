Taylor Swift's Musical Film 'Cats' To Release In India On December 20

The pop singer Taylor Swift is going to be playing the role of an actor in the film Cats, which is directed by Tom Hoopers. Cats will be hitting the Indian cinemas on January 3, 2020. The Oscar-winning director is taking up the musical project with Taylor Swift and other actors like Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward. The cast of the film is supposed to have a number of singers, which might just help the makers of the musical film. Read more about Tom Hoopers’ star-studded musical, Cats.

I’ve figured it out. This is who I become. @catsmovie is me from the future. Somehow in the future I transform into the Cats Movie twitter account. I’d say I’m surprised. But I know who I am... ✨ #cats #catsmovie https://t.co/VVuVcPMny6 — Jon Catteson (@JonMatteson) November 29, 2019



Taylor Swift to star in musical, Cats

The film goes around the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. The tribe has a tradition of going to a Jellicle Ball, where they have to choose one cat who will get to rise to the cat version of heaven and be reborn into a new life. The film is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical, Cats. The original musical first opened in 1981 and since then has become one of the longest-running shows of both Broadway and London. It will be a refreshing thing to watch Swift showing off her acting as well as vocal skills on the big screen. The trailer of the film was launched on July 18 and the motion picture is set for a December 20, 2019 release.

Paws up, 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐇𝐢𝐯𝐞! Dame Judi 𝕚𝕤 𝕺𝖑𝖉 𝕯𝖊𝖚𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖔𝖒𝖞!

At the annual ball, Old Deuts chooses which cat will ascend into a new life and be reborn. *cue hymnal sounds* pic.twitter.com/s3UgBKvqcz — CATS (@catsmovie) November 20, 2019

