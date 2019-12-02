The Debate
Taylor Swift's Musical Film 'Cats' To Release In India On December 20

Music

Taylor Swift is going to be seen in her upcoming musical which is going to hit the cinemas this Dec. Read more about Tom Hoopers’ star-studded musical, Cats.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
taylor swift

The pop singer Taylor Swift is going to be playing the role of an actor in the film Cats, which is directed by Tom Hoopers. Cats will be hitting the Indian cinemas on January 3, 2020. The Oscar-winning director is taking up the musical project with Taylor Swift and other actors like Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward. The cast of the film is supposed to have a number of singers, which might just help the makers of the musical film. Read more about Tom Hoopers’ star-studded musical, Cats

Also Read | Taylor Swift Dons The Best On Stage Outfits And These Are Our Favourite Picks

Also Read | Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week, From Taylor Swift's Shimmer To Kim Kardashian's Florals


Taylor Swift to star in musical, Cats

The film goes around the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles. The tribe has a tradition of going to a Jellicle Ball, where they have to choose one cat who will get to rise to the cat version of heaven and be reborn into a new life. The film is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit stage musical, Cats. The original musical first opened in 1981 and since then has become one of the longest-running shows of both Broadway and London. It will be a refreshing thing to watch Swift showing off her acting as well as vocal skills on the big screen. The trailer of the film was launched on July 18 and the motion picture is set for a December 20, 2019 release. 

Also Read | Taylor Swift: The Love Story Singer Breaks The Record Set By Michael Jackson

Also Read | Taylor Swift underappreciated songs of the reputation star

Also Read | I Was Devastated: Nicole Scherzinger On Being Denied Audition For 'Cats' Movie

 

 

