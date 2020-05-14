Taylor Swift Surprises A Young Fan In The Most Special Way, Says 'I'm Proud Of You'

Taylor Swift is known to reach out to her fans in meaningful ways, and the pop singer did the same with an eleven-year-old girl recently. Taylor Swift had sent a handmade letter and a few gifts to the girl in response to her kind gestures towards a mailman. The father of the young girl shared pictures of Taylor's gift on social media. Read on for more details.

Who is this young fan?

The eleven-year-old girl is known as Emerson Weber. She had a hobby of writing letters and making creative envelopes. One day she wrote a letter to her mailman thanking him for his services. In the letter to her mailman, she wrote that while her letters bring joy to people, he plays an important role in it too. The story of Emerson writing letter to her mailman went viral and people praised her for her kindness. In response, she started receiving more fan letters appreciating her.

How did Taylor surprise Emerson?

Recently, Emerson's father shared that they received a box of gifts along with a handwritten letter in their mail. Emerson's father posted pictures of the gift box and letter on his social media handle. He revealed that in the letter Taylor had written she was 'touched, honoured and happy' that Emerson was mentioning her songs in the letters that she was sending out to her pen pals.

Hugh Weber, father of the eleven-year-old Emerson shared on social media how thrilled they were to have received a package from Taylor Swift herself. He further revealed that the singer had sent in merchandise and handmade letters addressed to Emerson. Check out some of the tweets below.

The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of “what happiness smells like,” according to Emerson.



And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours. pic.twitter.com/4d9BDNhcQP — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

Taylor included a couple of shirts in the box - in two different sizes to be certain that the fit was right.



Em found the shirts that worked for her, and... pic.twitter.com/UElT1I2EPk — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans started appreciating Taylor Swift for how she surprised the young fan. They also praised her for taking out time to keep in touch with her fans. Check out some of the tweets below.

SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE — Ellen McGirt (@ellmcgirt) May 13, 2020

Swoon to the moon for humanity💘 Love & gratefulness to Em & You & T too!!! — dp (@dp9eye) May 13, 2020

🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 We all know Tay is amazing and in fickle. This is one of my fav stories 💖 — 💖𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Courty💖Lover Fest EAST N1&2💖 (@Quartzlyn) May 13, 2020

Image Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram, Hugh Webster Twitter

