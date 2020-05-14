Stars Who Were A Part Of Taylor Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down'; From Ellen To Katy Perry

Taylor Swift came up with her new music video You Need to Calm Down, almost a year back. However, the music video has still been receiving a great number of views and it may be for multiple reasons. You Need to Calm Down was from Taylor Swift’s album Lover and the music video is a delight to watch because of the variant colours and the celebrity cameos. Here’s a look at all the celebrities who made an appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video:

Celebrities in Taylor Swift's music video You Need to Calm Down

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is popular for her talk show. Ever since Taylor Swift began her career in music, she has been appearing on Ellen’s show. In the music video, Ellen DeGeneres is seen making a tattoo.

Adam Lambert

Along with Ellen Degeneres, the tattoo artist who makes a tattoo on Ellen’s hand is Adam Lambert. Adam Lambert is also a popular singer who started off as a participant of American idol.

Katy Perry

Towards the end of the music video, when Taylor Swift turns up all dressed as French fries, she finds her soulmate in a woman dressed up as a burger. The woman is none other than pop star Katy Perry.

Ryan Reynolds

Popular for the role of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds married one of Taylor Swift’s best celebrity friends, Blake Lively. In the music video, the star is disguised as a focused painter.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox got her breakthrough in Hollywood with the comedy series Orange is the New Black. She is the first transgender to be nominated at the Emmy Award for a show. In the music video, Laverne Cox is the owner of a gorgeous trailer home.

Fab Five

Fab Five, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France became popular after the original Netflix series. In Taylor Swift’s music video, You Need to Calm Down, they’re seen enjoying a cup of tea with the singer.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter has become a fashion icon, always slaying on and off-screen, whether it is the Met Gala or the Oscars. In the music video, Billy Porter turns up in his best as an innocent sunbather and walks past those protestors, fearlessly.

