Taylor Swift's New Album Evermore's First Song To Release On Dec 10 At Midnight Eastern

Taylor Swift has amassed a huge fan following because of her melodious voice and heart-touching songs. In what comes as a surprise for Taylor Swift’s fans, the artist announced her new album titled Evermore’s release. She took to Instagram to make an announcement of the same. Read ahead to know more about Taylor Swift's new album Evermore.

Taylor Swift’s new album Evermore release time

Taylor Swift gave a pleasant surprise to her fans and followers as she announced the release of her new album Evermore. In the caption of the post, she said that that Evermore album will release on December 10, 2020, at midnight eastern. In the photo, she has her back to the camera and her hair is styled in a French braid. She is wearing a winter coat in the frame.

In the caption, Swift said that she and her team could not stop writing songs. She also said that she has always done this in the past that she would start planning the next album as soon as the earlier one releases. She further added that she loved making songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon while teasing that some new and ‘longtime’ friends have also sung for the album.

She also uploaded another post wherein she revealed the name of the first song of her Evermore album. It is titled as Willow and will be releasing at midnight eastern. Taylor also thanked the medical instructor for keeping them safe and guiding them throughout the production of the video. Taylor Swift released her eight album Folklore during the pandemic as well.

In another post, Taylor Swift has shared the Evermore songs list. a tracklist of her new album. The album will have 15 tracks altogether and also two bonus tracks from Taylor Swift. Haim, The National and Bon Iver have also featured in the songs. See the tracklist here:

Willow

Champagne Problem

Gold Rush

‘Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

No Body, No Crime (feat Haim)

Happiness

Dorothea

Coney Island (feat The National)

Ivy

Cowboy Like Me

Long Story Short

Marjorie

Closure

Evermore (Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks-

Right Where You Left Me

Its Time To Go

Image courtesy- @taylorswift Instagram

