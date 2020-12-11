Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Drops In The First Look From Her Upcoming Music Video, 'Willow'

Prominent American artist Taylor Swift is back with another music video, Willow, which will be released soon. Here's a glimpse of her first look from the video.

Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift is all geared up for her upcoming music video, Willow, she shared a glimpse of her look from the video. This will be the first song of her album, Evermore. She took to her social media handle and shared a mesmerizing picture of herself from her music video, Willow. Have a look at Taylor Swift’s Twitter and see what a breathtaking picture she shared. 

Taylor Swift took to her social media handles and posted this picture of herself wearing a pretty lace dress. She can be seen sitting on a wooden table and looking downwards with simplicity. She shared this picture along with a caption stating about the release of Taylor Swift’s Willow and said that tonight the story will continue as the music video drops at midnight eastern.

She added how she would forever be grateful to the creatives who have helped and guided her to be able to direct her own videos. She then mentioned the names of the creatives namely cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner, and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld. Taylor Swift even thanked their medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for their safety.

The caption even consisted of an announcement about Taylor Swift’s live chat in which she would be interacting with her fans and answering their questions on Youtube. She stated to her fans that she will see them on the Youtube premiere page chat before midnight to answer their questions. 

The moment fans saw these posts on Taylor Swift’s Twitter, their excitement reached the peak. They posted how eagerly they’d be waiting for Taylor Swift’s Willow to release and also added how proud they are of her. Here are some of the fans reactions on Taylor Swift’s Twitter.

Taylor Swift’s songs 

It is a delightful experience for fans to listen to Taylor Swift’s songs as they always shower love whenever she comes up with her new songs. Some of the popular Taylor Swift’s songs include Love Story, Picture To Burn, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Blank Space, Highway Don’t Care, Safe & Sound, Cruel Summer, Eyes Open, Only The Young, Speak Now, Teardrops on my Guitar and several others. 

