Taylor Swift Drops In The First Look From Her Upcoming Music Video, 'Willow'

As Taylor Swift is all geared up for her upcoming music video, Willow, she shared a glimpse of her look from the video. This will be the first song of her album, Evermore. She took to her social media handle and shared a mesmerizing picture of herself from her music video, Willow. Have a look at Taylor Swift’s Twitter and see what a breathtaking picture she shared.

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Taylor Swift took to her social media handles and posted this picture of herself wearing a pretty lace dress. She can be seen sitting on a wooden table and looking downwards with simplicity. She shared this picture along with a caption stating about the release of Taylor Swift’s Willow and said that tonight the story will continue as the music video drops at midnight eastern.

I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

...editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld. Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

She added how she would forever be grateful to the creatives who have helped and guided her to be able to direct her own videos. She then mentioned the names of the creatives namely cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner, and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld. Taylor Swift even thanked their medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for their safety.

I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions 🧙‍♀️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The caption even consisted of an announcement about Taylor Swift’s live chat in which she would be interacting with her fans and answering their questions on Youtube. She stated to her fans that she will see them on the Youtube premiere page chat before midnight to answer their questions.

The moment fans saw these posts on Taylor Swift’s Twitter, their excitement reached the peak. They posted how eagerly they’d be waiting for Taylor Swift’s Willow to release and also added how proud they are of her. Here are some of the fans reactions on Taylor Swift’s Twitter.

I can’t wait!! 💓💓💓💓 — Erin Valenzuela (@themrs805) December 10, 2020

Taylor!!!!!!!!Thank you for let me have a perfect 2020, I've never been so happy 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/tpwxivl5NT — sunnyswiftiee (@sunnyswiftiee1) December 10, 2020

I'm proud of you Taylor 😘 looking forward to listening to your new album. Thank you for not leaving us — نیمچه هُنَرمَنــــد🎶 (@Romina_smj) December 10, 2020

Taylor Swift’s songs

It is a delightful experience for fans to listen to Taylor Swift’s songs as they always shower love whenever she comes up with her new songs. Some of the popular Taylor Swift’s songs include Love Story, Picture To Burn, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Blank Space, Highway Don’t Care, Safe & Sound, Cruel Summer, Eyes Open, Only The Young, Speak Now, Teardrops on my Guitar and several others.

