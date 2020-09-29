Tejasswi Prakash To Romance Shivin Narang In Upcoming Track 'Sunn Zara'; See Poster

Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Tejasswi Prakash recently took to Instagram to announce her new music video with Shivin Narang. The actor shared the first poster of the song. The poster of the song titled Sunn Zara showcases Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang walking on a road while Tejasswi looks at Shivin with a big smile on her face.

Shivin Narang, on the other hand, is spotted donning a goofy facial expression. The duo is seen sporting casual outfits in the poster. Sunn Zara is created by Naushad Khan and sung by Jalraj. The music of the song is composed by Anmol Daniel and directed by Ritija Bajaj. Tejasswi Prakash shared the poster with the caption, “Announcing my latest love song 'Sunn Zara' with Indie Music Label â¤ï¸ . Be mesmerised by this love song that’s unlike any other. Coming soon... this October! Stay tuned to @indiemusiclabel ðŸŽ§”.

The released date of Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang's song is not announced yet. Fans in huge numbers showed excitement for the song. One of the users wrote, "Congratssss tejaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ can’t waittttðŸ”¥ TeVinâ¤ï¸". Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang's song poster.

Also Read| Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of her getting ready for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' finale shoot

Also Read| Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, pens lengthy caption

Tejasswi Prakash's Maharashtrian look

In the recent past, Tejasswi Prakash donned a Maharashtrian look. Tejasswi Prakash kept her Maharashtrian look simple, with minimal makeup and accessories. She wore a solid colour blue-cotton saree and paired it with a delicate strappy pink blouse. Tejasswi Prakash opted for minimal accessories to go with her outfit.

Prakash wore a long necklace and the traditional Maharashtrian nose pin adding more elegance to her entire look. She kept her makeup simple and opted for a mauvy nude lipstick. The traditional Maharashtrian bindi and the light eye makeup, made her look even more gorgeous. The Swaragini actor tied her messy hair in a low-bun. She tied a flower garland around her bun, to complete her look.

Also Read| Jennifer Winget rejects BB14 and Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang to be a contestant?

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame after she started appearing in a daily soap, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She will be making her debut in films, with a Marathi movie School College ani Life. The movie will also star Karan Parab along with Tejasswi Prakash. Produced by Rohit Shetty, the upcoming movie will be directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

Also Read| Shivin Narang's most adorable photos with his mother you must check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.