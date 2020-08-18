Jennifer Winget Rejects BB14 And Beyhadh 2 Co-star Shivin Narang To Be A Contestant?

According to a recent Twitter chatter, Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget was approached for Bigg Boss 14. The leak also claimed that Winget was offered 3 crores for doing the season. The actor has reportedly declined to be a Bigg Boss 14 contestant. However, according to speculations, Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 co-star, Shivin Narang is keen on being a part of the reality show. Narang has almost been finalized for the show, according to speculations. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

ALSO READ: Actor Chahat Pandey On Being Approached For Bigg Boss: ‘I Am Not Prepared’

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !

His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020



Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Gears Up For Bigg Boss 14, Clicked Outside Mehboob Studios

You can check out some other Bigg Boss season 14 leaks here:

Confirmed !#BiggBoss14 have also asked to #DrashtiDhami But no response has come from their side yet.



This year's #BB14 will be more popular. Makers are looking for big celebrities for the show.



Stay tuned for more interesting updates of #BiggBoss2020 Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 18, 2020

The channel is working too hard. That they brought #VivianDsena in the #BB14 !



He will become the highest paid celebrity of BB if he Accepts Colors#BiggBoss14 Offer !



High 98% Chances He already confirmed for #BiggBoss2020



Still stay tuned with @KhabriBB14 For all latest news — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 18, 2020

10000% Confirmed !



Three Big Fan following actress will enter #BB14 #BiggBoss2020#NiaSharma , #AlishaPanwar & #JasminBhasin Are Confirmed ! All are popular TV personality !



Tell me in comment box, whom you will support in #BiggBoss14



Follow & Stay tuned:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 17, 2020

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan Lashed Out At Zubair Khan For Using Foul Language On 'Bigg Boss 11'

About Bigg Boss 14:

Bigg Boss 14 will reportedly air in September 2020. This year the show is set to have a lockdown theme due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Some of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13. Akanksha Puri who was a part of the supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 4 will also be a part of the show. Some of the other celebrities who have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss season 14 are Shringaar actor Sahil Khan, Shantipriya from Saugandh and several others. Bigg Boss 14 will yet again be hosted by the Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: After Police Departments, Paytm, Tinder, Bigg Boss Participates In Viral 'Binod' Trend

Bigg Boss 14 promo:

Colors TV’s Instagram account has shared a teaser of Bigg Boss 14. While the teaser hints at a lockdown theme, it also showcases Salman Khan indulging in farming activities. The Instagram post was captioned as, “Ab paltega scene, kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss ek baar phir! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors.



Catch Bigg Boss before TV on @vootselect.



@beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss2020”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

About Beyhadh 2:

Beyhadh 2 is a romantic drama thriller series that aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The plot of this show revolves around a man who is betrayed by his lover, Maya. The show features Maya’s quest to destroy her lover and also seek revenge from him. Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. The Beyhadh 2 cast also includes Rupa Divetia, Ankit Siwach, Rajat Verma, Preeti Mehra, and several others

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.