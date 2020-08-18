Last Updated:

Jennifer Winget Rejects BB14 And Beyhadh 2 Co-star Shivin Narang To Be A Contestant?

According to reports, Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget has declined Bigg Boss 14 offer. However, her co-star Shivin Narang might be a part of the show.

Written By
Sneha Chugh
Jennifer Winget

According to a recent Twitter chatter, Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget was approached for Bigg Boss 14. The leak also claimed that Winget was offered 3 crores for doing the season. The actor has reportedly declined to be a Bigg Boss 14 contestant. However, according to speculations, Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 co-star, Shivin Narang is keen on being a part of the reality show. Narang has almost been finalized for the show, according to speculations. You can check out the Twitter leak here:

You can check out some other Bigg Boss season 14 leaks here:

About Bigg Boss 14:

Bigg Boss 14 will reportedly air in September 2020. This year the show is set to have a lockdown theme due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Some of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants include Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra was a part of Bigg Boss Season 13. Akanksha Puri who was a part of the supernatural fantasy thriller, Naagin 4 will also be a part of the show. Some of the other celebrities who have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss season 14 are Shringaar actor Sahil Khan, Shantipriya from Saugandh and several others. Bigg Boss 14 will yet again be hosted by the Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 promo:

Colors TV’s Instagram account has shared a teaser of Bigg Boss 14. While the teaser hints at a lockdown theme, it also showcases Salman Khan indulging in farming activities. The Instagram post was captioned as, “Ab paltega scene, kyunki aa raha hai #BiggBoss ek baar phir! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors.

About Beyhadh 2:

Beyhadh 2 is a romantic drama thriller series that aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The plot of this show revolves around a man who is betrayed by his lover, Maya. The show features Maya’s quest to destroy her lover and also seek revenge from him. Beyhadh 2 stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. The Beyhadh 2 cast also includes Rupa Divetia, Ankit Siwach,  Rajat Verma, Preeti Mehra, and several others

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's Instagram

 

 

First Published:
